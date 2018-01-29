Active-Investors: Free Research Report as H.B. Fuller's Revenues Advanced 17.97%; Adjusted EPS Grew 1.35%

Stock Monitor: PolyOne Post Earnings Reporting

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / January 29, 2018 / Active-Investors.com has just released a free earnings report on H.B. Fuller Co. (NYSE: FUL). If you want access to this report all you need to do is sign up now by clicking the following link www.active-investors.com/registration-sg/'symbol=FUL. H.B. Fuller posted its fourth quarter fiscal 2017 (Q4 FY17) financial results on January 24, 2018. The leading specialty chemicals products manufacturers' revenues surpassed market expectations. In October 2017, the Company completed the acquisition of Royal Adhesives & Sealants for $1.58 billion. Register today and get access to over 1,000 Free Research Reports by joining our site below:

www.active-investors.com/registration-sg

Active-Investors.com is currently working on the research report for PolyOne Corporation (NYSE: POL), which also belongs to the Basic Materials sector as the Company H.B. Fuller. Do not miss out and become a member today for free to access this upcoming report at:

www.active-investors.com/registration-sg/'symbol=POL

Active-Investors.com is focused on giving you timely information and the inside line on companies that matter to you. This morning, H.B. Fuller most recent news is on our radar and our team decided to put out a fantastic report on the company that is now available for free below:

www.active-investors.com/registration-sg/'symbol=FUL

Earnings Highlights and Summary

During the fourth quarter of the fiscal year 2017, H.B. Fuller posted net sales of $678.20 million compared to $574.91 million in Q4 FY16, reflecting growth of 17.97%. The increase in sales was attributed to the higher volume, pricing, and acquisitions. The Company's organic revenue increased 8.00% which was also attributed to sales growth. The Company's revenue numbers beat analysts' estimates of $613.60 million. For full fiscal year 2017, the Company's revenue was $2.31 billion, advancing 10.09% compared to $2.09 billion in the previous fiscal year.

The Company's gross profit was $167.74 million in Q4 FY17 compared to $167.82 million in Q4 FY16, decreasing 0.05%. H.B. Fuller's selling, general, and administrative expenses (SG&A) amounted to $151.13 million in the reported quarter compared to $106.50 million in the year ago same period, increasing 41.91% on a y-o-y basis. H.B. Fuller's adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) was $90.88 million in the reported quarter versus $79.75 million in the year ago comparable period, increasing 13.95% on a y-o-y basis. The Company's segment's operating income was $16.61 million in Q4 FY17 compared to $61.33 million in Q4 FY16. For full fiscal year 2017, the segment's operating income was $126.14 million compared to $202.17 million in the previous year.

H.B. Fuller's net loss was $7.56 million in the reported quarter compared to net income of $39.13 million in Q4 FY16. The Company's loss per share was $0.15 in Q4 FY17 compared to earnings per share (EPS) of $0.76 in the fourth quarter of the previous fiscal year. Adjusted earnings were $0.75 in the reported quarter compared to $0.74 in Q4 FY16, reflecting a growth of 1.35% on a y-o-y basis. Adjusting for the extra week in 2016, adjusted EPS were up 9.00% as strong volume growth was offset by higher year-over-year raw material costs. The adjusted earnings numbers missed analysts' estimates of $0.84. For full fiscal year 2017, the Company's net income was $58.24 million compared to $124.13 million in 2016. And adjusted EPS was $2.50 in 2017 compared to $2.48 in 2016, increasing 0.81% on a y-o-y basis.

Segment Details

H.B. Fuller has six segments, namely: (i) Americas Adhesives, (ii) Europe, India, Middle-East, and Africa (EIMEA), (iii) Asia/Pacific, (iv) Construction Products, (v) Engineering Adhesive, and (vi) Royal Adhesives.

The Americas Adhesives segment reported net sales of $234.89 million in Q4 FY17 compared to $217.64 million in Q4 FY16, reflecting growth of 7.93% compared to the year ago corresponding period. The segment's adjusted EBITDA was $35.82 million in Q4 FY17 compared to $37.34 million in Q4 FY16, decreasing 4.07% on a y-o-y basis.

The EIMEA segment posted net sales of $151.77 million in Q4 FY17 compared to $150.33 million in Q4 FY16, increasing 0.96% on a y-o-y basis. The segment's adjusted EBITDA was $17.52 million in Q4 FY17 compared to $21.04 million in Q4 FY16, decreasing 16.71% on a y-o-y basis.

The Asia/Pacific segment's net sales advanced 5.32% to $74.11 million on a y-o-y basis in the reported quarter compared to $70.36 million in Q4 FY16. The segment's adjusted EBITDA was $8.59 million in Q4 FY17 compared to $8.18 million in Q4 FY16, increasing 5.00% on a y-o-y basis.

The Construction Products segment reported net sales of $58.63 million in Q4 FY17 compared to $64.24 million in Q4 FY16, reflecting a decrease of 8.7% compared to the year ago same period. The segment's adjusted EBITDA was $5.94 million in Q4 FY17 compared to $2.97 million in Q4 FY16, surging 100.13% on a y-o-y basis.

The Engineering Adhesives segment posted net sales of $81.77 million in Q4 FY17 compared to $72.34 million in Q4 FY16, increasing 13.03% on a y-o-y basis. The segment's adjusted EBITDA was $10.85 million in Q4 FY17 compared to $10.24 million in Q4 FY16, increasing 5.99% on a y-o-y basis.

The Royal Adhesives segment's net sales were $77.03 million in the reported quarter and adjusted EBITDA was $12.17 million.

Cash Matters

As on December 02, 2017, H.B. Fuller had cash and cash equivalents of $194.40 million compared to $142.25 million as on December 03, 2016. The Company's cash inflow from operating activities was $120.32 million in the reported quarter. For full fiscal year 2017, the cash inflow was $196.55 million.

On January 18, 2018, the Company declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.15 per share on the Company's common stock, payable on February 15, 2018, to shareholders of record as on February 01, 2018.

Outlook

For the fiscal year 2018, H.B. Fuller is anticipating sales growth to be in the range of 6.00% to 7.00%. The adjusted EPS of the Company is expected to be in the band of $3.10 to $3.40. Adjusted EBITDA is expected to be approximately $465.00 million.

Stock Performance Snapshot

January 26, 2018 - At Friday's closing bell, H.B. Fuller's stock advanced 1.79%, ending the trading session at $54.53.

Volume traded for the day: 696.47 thousand shares, which was above the 3-month average volume of 388.54 thousand shares.

Stock performance in the last month - up 2.06%; previous six-month period - up 5.82%; past twelve-month period - up 8.84%; and year-to-date - up 1.23%

After last Friday's close, H.B. Fuller's market cap was at $2.75 billion.

Price to Earnings (P/E) ratio was at 26.77.

The stock has a dividend yield of 1.10%.

The stock is part of the Basic Materials sector, categorized under the Specialty Chemicals industry. This sector was up 0.6% at the end of the session.

Active-Investors:

Active-Investors (A-I) produces regular sponsored and non-sponsored reports, articles, stock market blogs, and popular investment newsletters covering equities listed on NYSE and NASDAQ and Canadian stocks. A-I has two distinct and independent departments. One department produces non-sponsored analyst certified content generally in the form of press releases, articles and reports covering equities listed on NYSE and NASDAQ and the other produces sponsored content (in most cases not reviewed by a registered analyst), which typically consists of compensated investment newsletters, articles and reports covering listed stocks and micro-caps. Such sponsored content is outside the scope of procedures detailed below.

A-I has not been compensated; directly or indirectly; for producing or publishing this document.

PRESS RELEASE PROCEDURES :

The non-sponsored content contained herein has been prepared by a writer (the "Author") and is fact checked and reviewed by a third-party research service company (the "Reviewer") represented by a credentialed financial analyst [for further information on analyst credentials, please email info@active-investors.com. Rohit Tuli, a CFA® charterholder (the "Sponsor"), provides necessary guidance in preparing the document templates. The Reviewer has reviewed and revised the content, as necessary, based on publicly available information which is believed to be reliable. Content is researched, written and reviewed on a reasonable-effort basis. The Reviewer has not performed any independent investigations or forensic audits to validate the information herein. The Reviewer has only independently reviewed the information provided by the Author according to the procedures outlined by A-I. A-I is not entitled to veto or interfere in the application of such procedures by the third-party research service company to the articles, documents or reports, as the case may be. Unless otherwise noted, any content outside of this document has no association with the Author or the Reviewer in any way.

NO WARRANTY

A-I, the Author, and the Reviewer are not responsible for any error which may be occasioned at the time of printing of this document or any error, mistake or shortcoming. No liability is accepted whatsoever for any direct, indirect or consequential loss arising from the use of this document. A-I, the Author, and the Reviewer expressly disclaim any fiduciary responsibility or liability for any consequences, financial or otherwise arising from any reliance placed on the information in this document. Additionally, A-I, the Author, and the Reviewer do not (1) guarantee the accuracy, timeliness, completeness or correct sequencing of the information, or (2) warrant any results from use of the information. The included information is subject to change without notice.

NOT AN OFFERING

This document is not intended as an offering, recommendation, or a solicitation of an offer to buy or sell the securities mentioned or discussed, and is to be used for informational purposes only. Please read all associated disclosures and disclaimers in full before investing. Neither A-I nor any party affiliated with us is a registered investment adviser or broker-dealer with any agency or in any jurisdiction whatsoever. To download our report(s), read our disclosures, or for more information, visit http://active-investors.com/legal-disclaimer/.

CONTACT

For any questions, inquiries, or comments reach out to us directly. If you're a company we are covering and wish to no longer feature on our coverage list contact us via email and/or phone between 09:30 EDT to 16:00 EDT from Monday to Friday at:

Email: info@active-investors.com

Phone number: 73 29 92 6381

Office Address: 6, Jalan Kia Peng, Kuala Lumpur, 50450 Kuala Lumpur, Wilayah Persekutuan Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia

CFA® and Chartered Financial Analyst® are registered trademarks owned by CFA Institute.

SOURCE: Active-Investors