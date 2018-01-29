The coming together of three of Taiwan's largest solar cell manufacturers has been given the green light today by the respective boards of directors of the three companies. New company United Renewable Energy Co., expected to become recognized entity on March 28.The boards of directors at Taiwanese firms Gintech, Solartech and Neo Solar Power (NSP) have today approved the terms of a proposed merger between the three companies. The approval means that United Renewable Energy Co. (UREC) will become a legally recognized company on March 28 once the three companies each hold a final extraordinary ...

