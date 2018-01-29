Tallinn, Estonia, 2018-01-29 15:12 CET (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Dear shareholder of AS Ekspress Grupp



Notice is hereby given that the Management Board of AS Ekspress Grupp (registry code 10004677, official address Parda 6, 10151 Tallinn) convenes the Special General Meeting of Shareholders, which will be held on 22nd of February, 2018 at 12:00 at the seat of AS Ekspress Grupp, in the city of Tallinn, Parda 6, 6th floor.



The registration of participants in the Meeting will commence at 11:30 at the location of the Meeting.



Pursuant to the decision of the Board of AS Ekspress Grupp, the Agenda of the Special General Meeting of Shareholders shall be as follows:



1. Recall of members of the Supervisory Board



2. Election of members of the Supervisory Board



The Board of AS Ekspress Grupp present the following proposals to the shareholders regarding the agenda items:



1. Recall of members of the Supervisory Board



To recall Gunnar Kobin (isikukood 37104090222) from the Supervisory Board.



2. Election of members of the Supervisory Board



To elect Andre Veskimeister (isikukood 36707040262) as the Member of the Supervisory Board starting from the day of election.



The circle of shareholders entitled to attend the Special General Meeting will be determined 7 days prior to the General Meeting, i.e. on 15th of February, 2018 at the end of the working day of the settlement system.



All documents concerning the Special General Meeting of the Shareholders of AS Ekspress Grupp, including draft resolutions, are available on the homepage of AS Ekspress Grupp at www.egrupp.ee, as well as at the seat of AS Ekspress Grupp, Parda 6, Tallinn, 6th floor, on business days from 10:00 to 16:00 starting from the date of notification of the Special General Meeting until the date of the Special General Meeting (inclusive).



At the General Meeting, the shareholders are entitled to receive information on the activities of AS Ekspress Grupp from the Management Board. If the Management Board of AS Ekspress Grupp refuses to provide information, the shareholders may demand that the General Meeting decide on the legitimacy of their demand, or submit, within two weeks, an application to court in proceedings on petition to require the Management Board to provide the information.



Shareholders whose shares represent at least 1/20 of the share capital are entitled to present a draft resolution on each agenda item to AS Ekspress Grupp at least 3 days prior to the General Meeting, i.e. until 18th of February, 2018, by submitting it in writing to AS Ekspress Grupp, Parda 6, Tallinn 10151.



Shareholders whose shares represent at least 1/20 of the share capital are entitled to request the inclusion of additional items in the agenda of the General Meeting of AS Ekspress Grupp, provided that the request is submitted 15 days prior to the General Meeting at the latest, i.e. until 6th of February, 2018, by submitting it in writing to AS Ekspress Grupp, Parda 6, Tallinn 10151.



As at 29th of January, 2018, the share capital of AS Ekspress Grupp is 17 878 104.60 euros. The total number of shares is 29 796 841, with each share granting one vote. The right to vote is not granted to AS Ekspress Grupp's 17 527 own shares.



For the registration of participants in the Special General Meeting of Shareholders, we kindly ask:



shareholders who are natural persons to present an identity document (e.g. passport or ID card) and representatives of shareholders who are natural persons to present an identity document and a written document certifying their authorisation;



representatives of shareholders who are legal persons to present an extract (or other such document) from the relevant (commercial) register where the legal person is registered (issued no more than 7 days prior to presenting), and the identity document of the representative. In the case of legal persons registered in a foreign country, the extract from the register must be legalised or certified by an apostil, unless stipulated otherwise in international agreements. Transactional representatives of shareholders who are legal persons must, in addition to the aforementioned documents, present a written document certifying their authorisation. AS Ekspress Grupp may also register a shareholder who is a legal person in a foreign country as a participant in the General Meeting if all the required data concerning the legal person and the representative is contained in a notarised authorisation document issued in the foreign country and the authorisation document is acceptable in Estonia.



Prior to the General Meeting, shareholders may give notice of the appointment of a representative and the withdrawal by the principal of the authorisation via e-mail to the address pirje.raidma@egrupp.ee or by delivering the aforementioned document(s) to the seat of AS Ekspress Grupp at Parda 6, Tallinn, 6th floor (on business days from 10:00 to 16:00) by 16:00 on 21st of February, 2018 at the latest, using the templates available on the homepage of AS Ekspress Grupp, www.egrupp.ee. Information on the procedure of appointment and revocation of the authorisation of representatives is available on the homepage of AS Ekspress Grupp, www.egrupp.ee.



Additional information: Mari-Liis Rüütsalu Chairman of the Management Board GSM: +372 512 2591 e-mail: mariliis.ryytsalu@egrupp.ee



Attachment:

https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=661126