biotechstocks.com: 2 Biotech Stocks to Watch This Quarter

CORAL GABLES, FL / ACCESSWIRE / January 29, 2018 / The biotech industry has seen a boost as activity in China helped to spur excitement within the industry. The Wall Street Journal reported that a group of doctors have been working with gene-editing experimentation to target cancer patients. This being said, treatments and other therapies have been growing in interest with investors and includes the likes of GT Biopharma's (OTCQB: GTBP) pipeline of treatments as well as Cellectar Biosciences (CLRB) recent news of Phase II trials.

GT Biopharma (GTBP) has been growing a large pipeline of therapies for numerous diseases. These include areas of oncology as well as pain treatment. Dr. Kathleen Clarence-Smith is at the helm of the company and her track record shows her deep-rooted experience in taking drugs to market. She has worked in senior positions in large pharmaceutical companies (Sanofi; Roche; Otsuka). Over recent months, the company has worked to build a foundation of experienced management & proven leadership.

Executive Chairman Anthony Cataldo released a letter to shareholders last week and cited several key drivers of the company's progress, "OXS-1550 is in a FDA Phase 2 trial, in patients with ALL/NHL, which we expect to be completed later this year. Earlier this month, we completed dosing in our Phase 1 clinical trial for GTP-004 and, based on these results and feedback from key opinion leaders, we expect to be in a position to initiate a Phase 2 clinical trial in patients in the second half of 2018."

Also making headlines has been Cellectar Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: CLRB). This morning the company announced that it has enrolled the first patient in the diffuse large B-cell lymphoma cohort of its Phase 2 clinical trial of CLR 131, its lead radiotherapeutic Phospholipid Drug ConjugateTM. This group represents the fourth and final cohort of the company's Phase 2 study for patients with relapsed or refractory B-cell hematologic cancers.

Shares of Cellectar saw early pre-market activity on Monday morning after this announcement was made. James Caruso, President and Chief Executive Officer of Cellectar Biosciences stated, "Importantly, we are able to undertake our development plans with modest shareholder investment as our Phase 2 study is partially funded through a National Cancer Institute (NCI) Small Business Innovation Research grant. In addition, the Phase 1 head & neck study will be predominantly funded through a NCI Specialized Programs of Research Excellence grant and costs for the pediatric study will be shared with our partners at the University of Wisconsin."

MAPH ENTERPRISES LLC., an affiliate of MIDAM Ventures LLC a Florida Corporation has been compensated $150,000.00 by a GT Biopharma Inc. for a period beginning Jan 1, 2018 and ending Feb. 1, 2018 now extended till March 1, 2018 for an addtional $250,000 paid for by GT Biopharma Inc. to publicly disseminate information about (GTBP). We own zero shares.

