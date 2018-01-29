Global Wheel Loaders Market Report 2018-2022: Market to Grow at a CAGR of 9% - Key Vendors are Caterpillar, Doosan Infracore, Hitachi Construction Machinery, J C Bamford Excavators, Komatsu & Terex

DUBLIN, Jan. 29, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Global Wheel Loaders Market 2018-2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global wheel loaders market to grow at a CAGR of 9.01 % during the period 2018-2022.

Global Wheel Loaders Market 2018-2022 , has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

The latest trend gaining momentum in the market is telematics in construction. The economic crisis of 2008 resulted in a slowdown in all industries, including the construction industry. Following the recession, the construction industry was forced to adapt to changing economic scenarios and make improvements in efficiency. This led to the construction industry becoming one of the most enthusiastic adopters of advanced technology. One such technology that the construction industry has readily embraced is telematics.

According to the report, one of the major drivers for this market is Stabilization of global crude oil prices. Owing to the weak global crude oil market during 2014 and 2016, the construction sector in oil producing countries came to a halt. The Middle East countries, such as Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, and Oman, experienced a downturn in the growth of the construction sector. With the overall global economy in a downslide during this period, the construction and mining sectors faced difficult times, resulting in various projects, including government projects, being temporarily put on hold.

Further, the report states that one of the major factors hindering the growth of this market is Growing rental equipment market. Construction machinery such as wheel loaders and tracked excavators are very expensive and require high initial investments. Therefore, for short duration projects or small-scale projects, it is difficult for mining and construction companies to buy them, owing to the low return on investment (ROI).

Key vendors

Caterpillar

Doosan Infracore

Hitachi Construction Machinery

J C Bamford Excavators

Komatsu

Terex

Key Topics Covered:



PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT



PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY



PART 04: INTRODUCTION



PART 05: MARKET LANDSCAPE

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

PART 06: MARKET SIZING

Market definition

Market sizing 2017

Market size and forecast 2017-2022

PART 07: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS



PART 08: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY END-USER

Segmentation by end-user

Comparison by end-user

Construction industry - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

Agriculture industry - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

Market opportunity by end-user

PART 09: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY POWER OUTPUT

Segmentation by power output

Comparison by power output

>80 HP - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

40-80 HP - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

<_0 hp="hp" _="_" market="market" size="size" and="and" forecast="forecast" />

Market opportunity by product

PART 10: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE



PART 11: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE

Geographical segmentation

Regional comparison

Key leading countries

Market opportunity

PART 12: DECISION FRAMEWORK



PART 13: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES



PART 14: MARKET TRENDS

Telematics in construction

Shift from conventional fuels

PART 15: VENDOR LANDSCAPE

Overview

Landscape disruption

Competitive scenario

PART 16: VENDOR ANALYSIS

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

PART 17: APPENDIX



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/x77qgk/global_wheel?w=5





Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716