VANCOUVER, BC--(Marketwired - January 29, 2018) -Zecotek Photonics Inc. ("Zecotek" or the "Company") (TSX VENTURE: ZMS) (FRANKFURT: W1I) (OTC PINK: ZMSPF), a developer of leading-edge photonics technologies for healthcare, industrial and scientific markets, is pleased to announce its upcoming attendance at the fifth annual Cantech Investment Conference 2018 on January 31, 2018 at the Metro Toronto Convention Centre.

Investors can attend the Company's corporate presentation at 3:50pm on the Paradigm Innovation Stage.

Investors will have an opportunity to meet Zecotek representatives at the Company's booth (#505) during the day.

About Cantech Investment Conference

Cantech Investment Conference 2018 is Canada's largest technology investment conference, which is expected to bring together over 3,500 attendees and engaged investors with more than 100 leading technology companies. Meeting attendees have invested over $1 billion in Canadian tech companies since the advent of the conference 5 years ago. For more information, please visit www.cambridgehouse.com

Event: Cantech Investment Conference 2018

Date: Wednesday, January 31, 2018

Booth: #505

Feature Presentation: 3:50 pm ET at the Paradigm Innovation Stage

Venue: Metro Toronto Convention Centre, 255 Front Street West, Toronto, Canada.

Event Hours: 8:30am - 5:30pm

About Zecotek

Zecotek Photonics Inc (TSX VENTURE: ZMS) (FRANKFURT: W1I) (OTC PINK: ZMSPF) is a photonics technology company developing high-performance scintillation crystals, photo detectors, positron emission tomography scanning technologies, 3D auto-stereoscopic displays, 3D metal printing, and lasers for applications in medical, high-tech and industrial sectors. Founded in 2004, Zecotek operates three divisions: Imaging Systems, Optronics Systems and 3D Display Systems with labs located in Canada, Korea, Russia, Singapore and U.S.A. The management team is focused on building shareholder value by commercializing over 50 patented and patent pending novel photonic technologies directly and through strategic alliances with Hamamatsu Photonics (Japan), the European Organization for Nuclear Research (Switzerland), Shanghai EBO Optoelectronics Technology Co. (China), Beijing Optoelectronics Technology Co. Ltd. (China), NuCare Medical Systems (South Korea), the University of Washington (United States), and National NanoFab Center (South Korea). For more information visit www.zecotek.com and follow @zecotek on Twitter.

This press release may contain forward-looking statements that are based on management's expectations, estimates, projections and assumptions. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve certain risks and uncertainties, which are difficult to predict. Therefore, actual future results and trends may differ materially from what may have been stated.

