Julius Baer to redeem AT1 bonds issued 18 September 2012

Zurich, 29 January 2018 - Julius Baer has announced it will redeem all of the outstanding perpetual Tier 1 bonds issued on 18 September 2012 at par value on the first call date of 19 March 2018, in accordance with the terms of the bonds. The bonds (ISIN: CH0194437668), with a coupon of 5.375% per annum, were issued by Julius Baer Group Ltd. in the amount of CHF 250 million. The redemption of the low-trigger Additional Tier 1 bonds has been funded by the issue of USD 300 million of high-trigger Additional Tier 1 bonds in September 2017 with a coupon of 4.75%.

Contacts

Media Relations, tel. +41 (0) 58 888 8888

Investor Relations, tel. +41 (0) 58 888 5256

About Julius Baer

Julius Baer is the leading Swiss private banking group, with a focus on servicing and advising sophisticated private clients and a premium brand in global wealth management. At the end of October 2017, assets under management amounted to CHF 393 billion. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd., the renowned Swiss private bank with origins dating back to 1890, is the principal operating company of Julius Baer Group Ltd., whose shares are listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange (ticker symbol: BAER) and are included in the Swiss Market Index (SMI), comprising the 20 largest and most liquid Swiss stocks.

Julius Baer is present in over 25 countries and more than 50 locations. Headquartered in Zurich, we have offices in key locations including Dubai, Frankfurt, Geneva, Hong Kong, London, Luxembourg, Milan, Monaco, Montevideo, Moscow, Mumbai, Singapore and Tokyo. Our client-centric approach, our objective advice based on the Julius Baer open product platform, our solid financial base and our entrepreneurial management culture make us the international reference in private banking.

For more information visit our website at www.juliusbaer.com