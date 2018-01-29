LeoVegas AB: LeoVegas publishes prospectus and new financial information in connection with application of admission to trading on Nasdaq Stockholm

LeoVegas AB (publ) ("LeoVegas") has to Nasdaq Stockholm AB applied for admission to trading of LeoVegas' shares on the regulated market Nasdaq Stockholm. The Board of Directors of LeoVegas have in connection with the listing on Nasdaq Stockholm prepared a prospectus that today has been approved and registered by the Swedish Financial Supervisory Authority. The prospectus contains, due to regulatory requirements, new financial information as of 31 October 2017 attributable to LeoVegas' capital structure that has not previously been published. LeoVegas expects a formal approval from Nasdaq Stockholm at the latest by 31 January 2018.

The prospectus

The prospectus has been prepared in connection with the application of change in listing from Nasdaq First North Premier to Nasdaq Stockholm. The prospectus has today been approved and registered by the Swedish Financial Supervisory Authority and published on www.leovegasgroup.com (http://www.leovegasgroup.com). The prospectus will also within a few days be available on the Swedish Financial Supervisory Authority's web page, www.fi.se (http://www.fi.se).

New financial information

The prospectus includes updated information as of 31 October 2017 attributable to LeoVegas' capital structure. This is due to regulatory requirements which implies that financial information attributable to the capital structure may not be older than 90 days upon the date of the prospectus. This information has previously not been published and the table presented below reproduces this information. The tables only include interest-bearing debts. In essence, the financial figures below reflect what was published in LeoVegas' interim-report for the period 1 January - 30 September 2017.

The tables of equity and liabilities as well as net indebtedness can be found on page 64 of the prospectus.

KEUR 31 Oct 2017 Proforma[1] Current debt Guaranteed - - Secured - - Unguaranteed/Unsecured - - Total Current debt - - KEUR Non-Current debt Current debt - - Guaranteed - - Secured - 75 000 Total Non-Current debt - 75 000 Shareholder's equity Share capital 1 196 1 196 Legal Reserve 36 588 36 588 Other Reserves 19 610 19 610 Total Shareholders' equity 57 394 57 394

KEUR 31 Oct 17 Proforma[2] (A) Cash 63 566 34 580 (B) Cash equivalent - - (C) Trading securities -5 399 -7 699 (D) Liquidity (A)+(B)+(C) 58 167 26 881 (E) Current Financial Receivable - - (F) Current Bank debt - - (G) Current portion of non current debt - - (H) Other current financial debt - - (I) Current Financial Debt (F)+(G)+(H) - - (J) Net Current Financial Indebtedness (I)-(E)-(D) -58 167 -26 881 (K) Non current Bank Loans - -75 000 (L) Bonds Issued - - (M) Other non current loans - - (N) Non current Financial Indebtedness (K)+(L)+(M) - -75 000 (O) Net Financial Indebtedness (J)+(N) -58 167 -101 881

The prospectus also includes consolidated pro forma financial statements for LeoVegas regarding the acquisition of Royal Panda and Rocket X including a consolidated pro forma income statement for the period January 2017 - September 2017 and a consolidated pro forma balance sheet as of 30 September, 2017.

Trading on Nasdaq Stockholm

LeoVegas expects a formal approval from Nasdaq Stockholm at the latest AB on by 31 January 2018. Provided that an approval is obtained, the last day of trading on First North Premier is expected to be on 2 February 2018, and the first day for trading on Nasdaq Stockholm is planned to commence on 5 February 2018. LeoVegas' shares will be traded under the same ticker (LEO) and ISIN code (SE0008091904). LeoVegas shareholders do not need to take any action in connection with the change in listing.

Adviser

Baker McKenzie is acting as legal adviser to LeoVegas in connection with the change in listing to Nasdaq Stockholm.

For further information, please contact:

Gustaf Hagman, Group CEO co-founder: +46 70 880 55 22, gustaf.hagman@leovegas.com (mailto:gustaf.hagman@leovegas.com)

Philip Doftvik, Head of Investor Relations: +46 73 512 07 20, philip.doftvik@leovegas.com (mailto:philip.doftvik@leovegas.com)

Visitors address: Luntmakargatan 18, Stockholm

Corporate identity number: 556830-4033

About the LeoVegas mobile gaming group

LeoVegas' passion is "Leading the way into the mobile future". LeoVegas is Sweden's premier GameTech company and is at the forefront of using state-of-the-art technology for mobile gaming. In 2017 the company passed the threshold for being classified as a unicorn, i.e., a start-up valued at more than USD 1 billion. A large part of this success can be credited to an extreme product and technology focus coupled with effective and data-driven marketing. Technology development is conducted in Sweden, while operations are based in Malta. LeoVegas offers casino, live casino and sport gaming, and operates two global and scalable brands - LeoVegas and Royal Panda. The company's shares are listed on Nasdaq First North Premier, and Avanza Bank AB is the company's Certified Adviser. For more about LeoVegas, visit www.leovegasgroup.com (http://www.leovegasgroup.com/).



[1] This information is presented as a result of the acquisitions of Royal Panda and Rocket X which occurred after 31 October 2017. [2] This information is presented due to of the acquisitions of Royal Panda and Rocket X which occurred after 31 October 2017.

Publishes prospectus with application of trading on Nasdaq Stockholm (http://hugin.info/171540/R/2164534/832735.pdf)



