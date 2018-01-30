The EBAM systems will be used to 3D print titanium structures for aerospace applications, as well as to produce large parts for ground-based military vehicles, and warships



CHICAGO, 2018-01-30 00:00 CET (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sciaky, Inc., a subsidiary of Phillips Service Industries, Inc. (PSI) and leading provider of metal additive manufacturing (AM) solutions, announced today that it has posted record machine sales in the month of December with the sale of four state-of-the-art Electron Beam Additive Manufacturing (EBAM) systems. The buyers will use the machines to 3D print titanium structures for aerospace applications, as well as to produce large parts for ground-based military vehicles, and warships. Three of the four machines will be the popular EBAM 110 model. The fourth machine will be an EBAM 150 model, which has a nominal part envelope of 146" (3708 mm) x 62" (1575 mm) x 62" (1575 mm), allowing the customer to 3D print the industry's largest metal parts in-house. All four systems will be delivered around mid-2018.



"Sciaky is proud to deliver more best-in-class EBAM metal 3D printing systems to the marketplace, which will be leveraged in a wide range of land, sea, air and space applications," said Scott Phillips, President & CEO of Sciaky, Inc. "Now, more than ever, manufacturers are looking for ways to reduce time and cost associated with producing large, high-value parts, and Sciaky EBAM systems have a proven track record of helping manufacturers achieve these business-critical goals."



Bob Phillips, Sciaky's Vice President of Marketing, added, "January is shaping up to be another great month for EBAM machine sales, and there will be more exciting industry news coming from Sciaky in the near future."



As the most widely scalable, metal additive manufacturing solution in the industry (in terms of work envelope), Sciaky's EBAM systems produce parts ranging from 8 inches (203 mm) to 19 feet (5.79 meters) in length. EBAM is also the fastest deposition process in the metal additive manufacturing market, with gross deposition rates up to 20 lbs. (9.07 kg) of metal per hour. EBAM brings quality and control together with IRISS - the Interlayer Real-time Imaging and Sensing System, which is the only real-time monitoring and control system in the metal 3D printing market that can sense and digitally self-adjust metal deposition with precision and repeatability. This innovative closed-loop control is the primary reason that Sciaky's EBAM 3D printing process delivers consistent part geometry, mechanical properties, microstructure, and metal chemistry, from the first part to the last.



