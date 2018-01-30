Dow Jones received a payment from EQS/DGAP to publish this press release.

EQS-News / 30/01/2018 / 10:05 UTC+8 ?*For Immediate Release*? ???????????? *China Shineway Pharmaceutical Group Limited *(*Stock Code: 2877*) *Shineway's anti-flu medications are in hot demand and short supply* (Hong Kong, 31 January 2018) ---- The largest Chinese medicine injections, soft capsules and granules manufacturer in PRC, *China Shineway Pharmaceutical Group Limited*, and collectively with its subsidiaries ("China Shineway") (SEHK stock code: 2877) today told investors in a monthly newsflash the following: 1. Since early January, the high rates of influenza in China has led to a sharp increase in the demand for Shineway's anti-flu related medications, subsequently causing shortage in their supply. Shineway's Qingkailing Injection, Qingkailing Soft Capsule, Pediatric Qingfei Huatan Granule, Liyan Jiedu Granule, Cold and Heat Removal Granules, and other anti-flu related products have been constantly out of stock. Shineway's has been continuously bolstering its production in response to the backorders situation in the market. 2. "Research on the Quality of TCM Formula Granules " a book co-authored by Shineway Pharmaceutical Group and Hebei College of Traditional Chinese Medicine, has been officially published by the Science Press. The book has received tremendous support and guidance from the Hebei Provincial Science & Technology Agency, the Hebei Department of Education, the Hebei Provincial TCM Administration, the Shijiazhuang Science and Technology Agency, and the Intellectual Property Office. Inside, the book examines each of the 101 commonly clinical-use TCM formula granules using modern analytical technology with reference to their quality standards, to establish a set of methodology for assessing and analysing TCM formula granules to be used as guidance for their quality controls. As there are currently no unified technical requirements and quality standards for TCM formula granules in China, this book is of great significance to the research on quality standards and clinical applications of TCM formula granules. End *About China Shineway Pharmaceutical Group Limited (Stock Code: 2877)* China Shineway Pharmaceutical Group Limited is one of the largest modern Chinese medicines manufacturers in the PRC. The Group is listed on the Main Board of Hong Kong Stock Exchange and is also a Hang Seng Composite Index constituent. Media Contact: China Shineway Pharmaceutical Group Limited Mr. Randy Hung ¦ Tel: (852) 3521-0816 ¦ randyhung@shineway.com.hk Document: http://n.eqs.com/c/fncls.ssp?u=HXVTAGQNBL [1] Document title: Shineway's anti-flu medications are in hot demand and short supply 30/01/2018 Dissemination of a Marketing Press Release, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. Media archive at www.todayir.com 1: http://public-cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=6d9bc33cd017d66aa2849ba1b0902031&application_id=649439&site_id=vwd&application_name=news

