TOKYO, Jan 30, 2018 - (JCN Newswire) - Mazda Motor Corporation's production and sales results for December 2017 and for January through December 2017 are summarized below.I. Production1. Domestic Production(1) December 2017Mazda's domestic production volume in December 2017 increased 8.3% year on year due to increased production of passenger vehicles.[Domestic production of key models in December 2017]CX-5: 36,388 units (up 35.8% year on year)Mazda3 (Axela): 11,276 units (down 22.6% year on year)CX-3: 10,154 units (up 36.7% year on year)(2) January through December 2017Mazda's total domestic production volume in the period from January through December 2017 decreased 0.6% year on year due to decreased production of passenger vehicles.[Domestic production of key models in the period from January through December 2017]CX-5: 381,567 units (up 14.0% year on year)Mazda3 (Axela): 176,072 units (down 17.7% year on year)CX-3: 137,094 units (up 20.3% year on year)2. Overseas Production(1) December 2017Mazda's overseas production volume in December 2017 decreased 1.5% year on year, reflecting decreased production of commercial vehicles.[Overseas production of key models in December 2017]Mazda3: 22,277 units (up 10.0% year on year)CX-4: 7,669 units (up 6.5% year on year)Mazda2: 6,517 units (down 1.9% year on year)(2) January through December 2017Mazda's total overseas production volume in the period from January through December 2017 increased 4.5% year on year due to increased production of both passenger and commercial vehicles.[Overseas production of key models in the period from January through December 2017]Mazda3: 255,080 units (down 1.1% year on year)Mazda2: 98,865 units (down 3.7% year on year)CX-4: 70,553 units (up 68.7% year on year)II. Domestic sales(1) December 2017Mazda's domestic sales volume in December 2017 increased 49.5% year on year due to increased sales of both passenger and commercial vehicles. Mazda's registered vehicle market share was 5.2% (up 2.0 points year on year), with a 1.8% share of the micro-mini segment (up 0.2 points year on year) and a 4.1% total market share (up 1.4 points year on year).[Domestic sales of key models in December 2017]Mazda2 (Demio): 5,160 units (up 40.1% year on year)CX-5: 2,091 units (up 210.2% year on year)CX-8: 2,083 units(2) January through December 2017Mazda's total domestic sales volume in the period from January through December 2017 increased 4.1% year on year due to increased sales of both passenger and commercial vehicles. Mazda's registered vehicle market share was 5.0% (unchanged year on year), with a 2.2% share of the micro-mini segment (down 0.1 points year on year) and a 4.0% total market share (down 0.1 points year on year).[Domestic sales of key models in the period from January through December 2017]Mazda2 (Demio): 49,299units (down 14% year on year)CX-5: 41,600 units (up 105.7% year on year)Mazda3 (Axela): 25,837 units (down 1.8% year on year)III. Exports(1) December 2017Mazda's export volume in December 2017 decreased 5.2% year on year due to decreased shipments to North America, Europe and other regions.[Exports of key models in December 2017]CX-5: 34,019 units (up 17.9% year on year)Mazda3: 10,999 units (down 28.5% year on year)CX-3: 10,227 units (up 44.6% year on year)(2) January through December 2017Mazda's total export volume for the period from January through December 2017 decreased 2.9% year on year, reflecting decreased shipments to North America, Oceania and other regions.[Exports of key models in the period from January through December 2017]CX-5: 335,421 units (up 7.1% year on year)Mazda3: 149,844 units (down 20.5% year on year)CX-3: 120,342 units (up 27.1% year on year)About MazdaMazda Motor Corporation (TSE: 7261) started manufacturing tools in 1929 and soon branched out into production of trucks for commercial use. In the early 1960s, Mazda launched its first passenger car models and began developing rotary engines. Still headquartered in Hiroshima in western Japan, Mazda today ranks as one of Japan's leading automakers, and exports cars to the United States and Europe for over 30 years. For more information, please visit www.mazda.comSource: MazdaContact:Copyright 2018 JCN Newswire . All rights reserved.