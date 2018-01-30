Chinese module maker and project developer Canadian Solar has acquired a 51% stake in project pipeline of five utility scale solar farms in New South Wales. The projects, which are at an early stage, were initiated by Netherlands-based Photon Energy NV. Canadian Solar is increasing its project development presence in New South Wales, Australia, with a majority acquisition of a pipeline of PV power plants worth some 1.14 GW. The projects are the 316 MW Gunning, 286 MW Suntop, 196 MW Maryvale, 178 MW Mumbil, and the 165 MW Bunnedah. Photon Energy claims to have developed 50 MW of solar farm projects ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...