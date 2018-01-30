The share capital of Orphazyme A/S has been increased. The admittance to trading and official listing will take effect as per 1 February 2018 in the ISIN below.



ISIN: DK0060910917 --------------------------------------------------------- Name: Orphazyme --------------------------------------------------------- Volume before change: 19,928,184 shares (DKK 19,928,184) --------------------------------------------------------- Change: 11,380 shares (DKK 11,380) --------------------------------------------------------- Volume after change: 19,939,564 shares (DKK 19,939,564) --------------------------------------------------------- Face value: DKK 1 --------------------------------------------------------- Short name: ORPHA --------------------------------------------------------- Orderbook ID: 145804 ---------------------------------------------------------





For further information, please contact: Asta Jepsen, Surveillance, tel. +45 33 93 33 66



