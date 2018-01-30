sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 30.01.2018 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 578 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

760,00 Euro		-6,00
-0,78 %
WKN: 890262 ISIN: DK0010201102 Ticker-Symbol: KLH 
Aktie:
Branche
Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
KOEBENHAVNS LUFTHAVNE A/S Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
KOEBENHAVNS LUFTHAVNE A/S 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
752,00
768,00
12:16
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
KOEBENHAVNS LUFTHAVNE A/S
KOEBENHAVNS LUFTHAVNE A/S Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
KOEBENHAVNS LUFTHAVNE A/S760,00-0,78 %