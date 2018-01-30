Nasdaq Copenhagen has removed the observation status of the company below:



ISIN Name



DK0010201102 Københavns Lufthavne



Københavns Lufthavne A/S' observation status is removed, as the company has announced the final result of the mandatory tender offer made by Copenhagen Airports Denmark ApS.



According to rule 2.8 in Rules for issuers of shares the exchange may decide to place a company's shares or other securities in the observation segment.



For further information, please see the announcement published by the company on 23 January 2018.



