Campari Red Diaries World Premiere - The Legend of Red Hand: Zoe Saldana Stars in Short Movie Directed by Stefano Sollima

Today, Campari, the iconic Italian aperitif, launches the all-star 2018 Campari Red Diaries short movie - The Legend of Red Hand - in Milano, the birthplace of Campari. Evolving Campari's ethos that 'every cocktail tells a story', this year's film is a celebration of bartenders' talent and most importantly, Red Hand, masters of the world's best cocktails.

The short movie, starring globally-renowned actress Zoe Saldana, Italian actor Adriano Giannini and directed by Italian director Stefano Sollima, is a thrilling mystery story that takes viewers around the world in the pursuit of the perfect Campari cocktail.

Opening in dusk under the iconic Duomo Cathedral in Milano, Campari's founding city, we meet Mia Parc, the effortlessly graceful yet charismatic photographer, whose name is the perfect anagram of Campari, played by Zoe Saldana. Director, Stefano Sollima skillfully brings his expertise in the thriller genre to create a tense and enthralling atmosphere that follows Mia in her quest, uncovering a secret mission to discover the mysterious figure of Red Hand, the craftsman of the best Campari cocktails ever. People say that if you try a Negroni made by Red Hand you realise you have never tasted a Negroni in your life.

Who is Red Hand? Perhaps you have already met him, perhaps not yet. No one has ever seen his face: the only thing that Red Hand shows to the public are his hands, rigorously covered with iconic red gloves. On her journey, Mia meets her soon-to-be Milanese lover, Davide, named after the founder of Campari and played by Adriano Giannini, who brings with him a deeper intrigue leading into the mystery that awaits.

Mia's sheer dedication in the search of the perfect cocktail leads her to uncover Red Hands across the world who have the passion and ability to create the best cocktails, with Campari at their heart. In true celebration of bartenders talent from around the world, Mia journeys from Milano to New York, Buenos Aires, Rio De Janeiro, Berlin and London, featuring cameos from six of the world's best bartenders, who have created their own 'Red Hand' Campari cocktails encouraging Campari lovers around the world to search for and enjoy the perfect cocktail.

On her leading role, Zoe Saldana comments: "Playing Mia Parc in The Legend of Red Hand was a fantastic experience, allowing me to delve into a world steeped in mystery and intrigue through my character and her mission for perfection. Being part of a campaign that not only has a great legacy, but for a brand with such rich iconic heritage is always such a pleasure, particularly with a partner such as Campari who recognise that behind a great cocktail, there is a great bartender and without the participation of amazing hands, the ingredients wouldn't quite live up to their fullest potential."

On making the short movie, Stefano Sollima says: "Being Italian, and someone who enjoys telling shorter stories in this genre, it has been an honour directing the Legend of Red Hand. Working with globally recognisable and gifted actors to tell such an intriguing and mysterious story to represent a brand as iconic as Campari has made the whole experience very memorable. In the film, I've explored the very essence of the secret of Campari: the secret ingredient that enables you to achieve such a splendid result. Yet that component is just a tiny part, and what makes the difference is how much you put in. Similarly, Red Hand is the secret, the hidden element that makes all the difference."

On playing Davide, Adriano Giannini comments: "I am thrilled that viewers will finally be able to see the creative brilliance of Stefano Sollima and his homage to Campari's Italian heritage. I have thoroughly enjoyed bringing the captivating storyline life in my role as Davide, named after the founder of Campari, alongside the talented Zoe Saldana."

Bob Kunze-Concewitz, Chief Executive Officer of Gruppo Campari: "We are extremely proud to be unveiling this year's Campari Red Diaries short movie, and bringing the premiere back to Milano, the place where it all began and the birthplace of Campari.

"Now in its second year, the Campari Red Diaries campaign has taken a new turn in its creativity to demonstrate Campari's ambition for the perfect cocktail, and celebrating the talent of bartenders who share the same desire.

"With names like Zoe Saldana, Stefano Sollima and Adriano Giannini, all having integral roles in telling our story, we are excited to bring you on our journey to discover the Legend of Red Hand and we hope that this story we will inspire people around the world to go on their own personal quests in the hunt for cocktail perfection to find their own Red Hand."

The Legend of Red Hand is available globally on Campari's official YouTube channel (https://youtu.be/Yzx_tSlifIw ) and is being celebrated with a red carpet premiere in Milano. With a more direct and engaging way to communicate to Campari lovers around the world, the digital distribution of the Campari Red Diaries short movie is part of the brand's continued commitment to engaging consumers.

J. Walter Thompson Milano created the Campari Red Diaries concept, including the original story of The Legend of Red Hand, of which the screenplay was written by Stefano Bises. Campari Red Diaries, including The Legend of Red Hand, was produced by Think Cattleya.

ABOUT CAMPARI RED DIARIES

Launched in 2017, Campari Red Diaries is the evolution of the Campari Calendar. A 360[o] holistic campaign, with a short movie at the heart, Campari Red Diaries brings to life Campari's ethos that "every cocktail tells a story". Campari Red Diaries is launched digitally, with the short movie hosted on Campari's official YouTube page.