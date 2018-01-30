Kyocera TCL Solar LLC has completed work on a 21.1 MW solar PV plant in Japan's Hagi City. Operations have also begun on five of the company's floating solar power plants. Meanwhile, in light of decreasing FITs, it provides an update on its shifting solar focus.Shareholders Kyocera Corporation and Tokyo Century Corporation announced that work on Kyocera TCL Solar's large-scale solar PV plant has been completed. Located in Hagi City, in Yamaguchi Prefecture, a total of 78,144 of Kyocera's modules were installed across roughly 1 km2 of land, which was originally planned for the construction ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...