Vilnius, Lithuania, 2018-01-30 15:56 CET (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Apranga APB established the 23rd of its subsidiary APRANGA OLT UAB, which will operate Oysho stores in Lithuania. The established company has share capital of EUR 50 thousand.



First Oysho store opening in Vilnius is expected in the first half of 2018 in shopping and entertainment center Akropolis.



Rimantas Perveneckas Apranga Group Director General +370 5 2390801