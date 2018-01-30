London's FTSE 100 was down 0.9% to 7,606.55 in afternoon trade on Tuesday as the pound made gains against the dollar, trading back above $1.41. Informa was the standout gainer after agreeing to buy UBM for £3.9bn to create a business-to-business (B2B) information giant as both companies reported positive trading for 2017. Setting out details of a deal announced on 17 January, Informa said it expected at least £60m of cost savings as well as unquantified revenue gains. Shares in Randgold ...

