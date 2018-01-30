Speciality pharmaceutical company Amryt Pharma has signed an exclusive agreement with Bucharest-based services firm Romastru Trading for the distribution of its cholesterol treatment Lojuxta throughout Bulgaria and Romania. The deal with Romastru, part of the Pharaon Healthcare Europe conglomerate, is the fourth such agreement signed by Amryt in the last three months as the company aims to broaden its footprint in Central and Eastern Europe. Amryt also announced its intention to complete further ...

