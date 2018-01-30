2017 revenues of €1,329.3 million, up 24.2% and up 8.4% like-for-like: Brisk performance in France: revenues up 8.8% to €632.6 million Strong international growth: revenues of €696.7 million, up 42.7% and up 7.9% like-for-like



E-commerce: Group's strong acceleration Leader in France



Regulatory News:

ID Logistics (Paris:IDL), (ISIN code: FR0010929125, Ticker: IDL) one of the French leaders in contract logistics, reports 2017 revenues of €1,329.3 million, up 24.2% and up 8.4% on a like-for-like basis (at comparable scope and exchange rates).

Commenting on this revenue performance, Eric Hémar, Chairman and CEO of ID Logistics, said: "We reached a key milestone in 2017 by achieving a critical size in Europe and expanding our business thanks to new world leaders. What's more, our major expansion in e-commerce logistics puts us in a position to support our customers' development and the roll-out of new services."

Revenues (€ million) 2017 2016 % change Like-for-like

change* Fourth quarter France 161.1 156.1 3.2% 3.2% International 181.3 179.7 0.9% 2.8% Total 342.4 335.8 2.0% 3.0% Full year France 632.6 581.7 8.8% 8.8% International 696.7 488.3 42.7% 7.9% Total 1,329.3 1,070.0 24.2% 8.4%

*at comparable scope and exchange rates

FURTHER STRONG TOP-LINE GROWTH

ID Logistics' revenues came to €1,329.3 million, up 24.2% and up 8.4% on a like-for-like basis (at comparable scope and exchange rates).

In Q4 2017, ID Logistics' revenues recorded a 2.0% increase (3.0% increase like-for-like) to reach €342.4 million. This performance reflects the discontinuation of loss-making contracts and the impact of the new business won by the Group with a positive price/volume effect.

In 2017, the number of new contracts that started up (16 vs. 31 in 2016) reverted to the expected annual pace:

In France , 2017 revenues grew 8.8% to €632.6 million, with an increase of 3.2% in Q4 2017 when revenues totalled €161.1 million.

, 2017 revenues grew 8.8% to €632.6 million, with an increase of 3.2% in Q4 2017 when revenues totalled €161.1 million. International revenues came to €696.7 million, up 42.7% and up 7.9% on a like-for-like basis. In Q4 2017, ID Logistics' revenues recorded a 0.9% increase (2.8% increase like-for-like) to reach €181.3 million.

FRANCE'S LEADING PLAYER IN E-COMMERCE LOGISTICS

The Group has now acquired market-leading expertise in e-commerce logistics and can meet the needs of e-commerce specialists, distributors and manufacturers. In just a few years, ID Logistics has grown to become the leading e-commerce logistics provider in France and is replicating this strategy in Europe, Latin America and Asia. It can support its customers during the busiest periods of the year (Black Friday Cyber Monday, end-of-year holiday season, sales, etc.) with its high value-added services.

In 2017, e-commerce contributed more than 12% of the Group's total revenues, and this percentage will rise significantly over the next few years. In Q4 2017, e-commerce solutions delivered very strong growth of 42% in France and 55% in international markets.

NEW BUSINESS AND OUTLOOK

The Group continues to respond to a very large number of calls for tenders, and the majority of these have an e-commerce or automation component, and it has won or started up several new contracts. In Q4 2017, these included:

In France , ID Logistics continues to support Cdiscount's expansion with the start-up in October of a third 60,000m² platform in Réau (south of Paris).

, ID Logistics continues to support Cdiscount's expansion with the start-up in October of a third 60,000m² platform in Réau (south of Paris). InSpain, the Group started up in October a platform for Opel in Zaragoza that employs close to 300 staff. This latest contract has reinforced the Group's position in the automotive sector.

ID Logistics continues to grow at a more rapid pace than its market by supporting its customers in their international development and pursues its actions to improve its profitability.

NEXT REPORT

Publication of 2017 results after the market closes on March 27, 2018.

ABOUT ID LOGISTICS

ID Logistics is an international contract logistics group, with revenue of €1,329 million in 2017. ID Logistics has around 300 sites across 17 countries, representing 5.5 million square meters of warehousing facilities in Europe, Latin America, Asia and Africa, and 19,000 employees. With a client portfolio balanced between retail, industry, detail picking and e-commerce sectors, ID Logistics delivers high-tech solutions and is firmly committed to sustainable development.

ID Logistics is listed on Compartment B of NYSE Euronext's regulated market in Paris (ISIN Code: FR0010929125). The Group is managed by Eric Hémar.

ID Logistics 410 Route du Moulin de Losque BP 70132 84304 Cavaillon Tel.: +33 (0)4 32 52 96 96 www.id-logistics.com

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180130005870/en/

Contacts:

ID Logistics

Yann Perot

Executive Vice-President, Finance

Tel.: +33 (0)4 32 52 96 00

yperot@id-logistics.com

or

Emily Oliver

Group Head of Communications

Tel.: +33 (0)4 32 52 96 82

eoliver@id-logistics.com

or

NewCap

Emmanuel Huynh Marc Willaume

Investor Relations Financial Reporting

Tel.: +33 (0)1 44 71 94 94

idlogistics@newcap.eu