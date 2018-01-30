Developer, publisher and licensor of mobile real-money and social games, Gaming Realms, announced on Tuesday that its 'Slingo Originals' content had launched on a number of Ladbrokes Coral gaming sites. The AIM-traded company said the games had been launched through aggregator platform Gameiom, with whom Gaming Realms had a third-party distribution contract. Gaming Realms said it would receive a share of the gaming revenues generated by the Slingo games featuring on Ladbrokes Coral gaming sites. ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...