Global Unified Communication (UC) & Business Headsets Market 2014-2025 with ClearOne, Dell, Jabra, Logitech, Plantronics, and Sennheiser Dominating

DUBLIN, Jan. 30, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Unified Communication (UC) & Business Headsets Market Analysis By Type (Wired, Wireless), By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, MEA), And Segment Forecasts, 2014 - 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global unified communication (UC) and business headsets market is anticipated to reach USD 1.46 billion by 2025

The adoption of unified communication headsets is on a rise as these headsets offer active noise cancellation feature that reduces external disturbances and improves employee productivity.

Increasing competition in the market has is driving the need for multitasking in organizations at various levels. Thus, the market is expected to witness significant growth in wireless headsets that are compatible with laptops, notebooks, PCs, and smartphones. These headsets have been largely used by executives and senior management employees.

The wireless segment dominated the market in the year 2016. Increasing adoption of softphones by various call centers is driving the demand for high-quality headsets that enable efficient communication irrespective of the employee or client location, thereby, increasing profits for organizations.

The USB-based wired PC headsets are anticipated to witness substantial growth within the office and working-class professionals. The demand for these headsets is expected to be robust in the future. In terms of volume, the wired segment demand was 2,236.1 thousand units in 2016. The demand is further expected to grow due to their low cost availability and quality sound transmission.

Further Key Findings From the Report Suggest:

The demand for unified communication has been increasing over the years and several enterprises have deployed IP infrastructure, which supports real-time communication services

Numerous large-scale organizations have initiated implementation of unified communications conduct video conferences, webinars, training sessions, and meetings using UC technology to cut-down their traveling expenses

The unified communication technology enables integration of data by providing all previous records on a single platform, that minimizes time consumption and improves employee and customer satisfaction

The buyers are seeking a wide range of models with aesthetics, reliability and durability, and simplicity in use

The key players in the market are ClearOne, Dell Technologies, Inc., Jabra (Subsidiary of GN Store Nord A/S), Logitech, Plantronics, Inc., and Sennheiser electronic GmbH & Co. KG, among others

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1 Methodology and Scope

1.1 Research Methodology

1.2 Research Scope and Assumptions

1.3 List of Data Sources



Chapter 2 Executive Summary

2.1 UC and Business Headsets Market - Industry Snapshot & Key Buying Criteria, 2014 - 2025

2.2 Global UC and Business Headsets Market, 2014 - 2025



Chapter 3 UC and Business Headsets Industry Outlook

3.1 Market Segmentation

3.2 Market Size and Growth Prospects

3.3 UC and Business Headsets - Value Chain Analysis

3.3.1 Vendor landscape

3.3.2 Global ecosystem players

3.4 UC and Business Headsets Market Dynamics

3.4.1 Market driver analysis

3.4.1.1 Increasing implementation of BYOD

3.4.1.2 Accelerated use of wireless devices

3.4.2 Market challenge analysis

3.4.2.1 Growing prevalence of counterfeit products

3.5 UC and Business Headsets Market - Company Market Share

3.6 UC and Business Headsets Market - Competitive Strategies Adopted by Leading Players

3.7 UC and Business Headsets Market Evolution

3.8 Penetration and Growth Prospect Mapping

3.9 UC and Business Headsets Market - Porter's Five Forces Analysis

3.10 UC and Business Headsets Market - PESTEL Analysis



Chapter 4 UC and Business Headsets Market Type Outlook

4.1 UC and Business Headsets Market Share by Type, 2016 & 2025

4.2 Wired

4.3 Wireless



Chapter 5 UC and Business Headsets Market Regional Outlook



Chapter 6 Competitive Landscape



Dell

HP Development Company L.P.

Jabra

Logitech

Microsoft

Plantronics Inc.

Sennheiser electronic GmbH & Co.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/3ghv5x/global_unified?w=5





Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716