Point of Entry Water Treatment Systems Market, 2025

The "Point of Entry Water Treatment Systems Market Analysis, By Technology (RO, Distillation, Disinfection, Filtration, Water Softeners, Others), By Application, By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2014 - 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global point of entry water treatment systems market is estimated to be valued at USD 9.95 billion by 2025

Growing public awareness towards healthy lifestyle along with increasing water pollution is projected to drive the market over the forecast period.

Exponential growth in the global population has exerted considerable pressure on the existing water resources available for human consumption, in turn augmenting the dependence on groundwater owing to its easy availability. However, improper disposal of wastewater generated in agricultural and industrial areas has led to largescale contamination of groundwater in urban areas, enhancing the global point of entry water treatment systems market by 2025. Favorable government regulations to ensure the supply of healthy drinking water is predicted to boost market growth over the forecast period.

The growing investments towards development of efficient point of entry water treatment systems is expected to boost the point of entry water treatment systems market growth in the coming years. Substantial decrease in the cost of components and raw materials, along with favorable regulations and initiatives is expected to boost the point of entry water treatment systems market growth by 2025.

In the technology segment, the reverse osmosis (RO) systems accounted for 18.4% of the global point of entry water treatment systems market share in revenue in 2016. RO technology is established and acknowledged by consumers, contributing significantly to the growth of point of entry water treatment systems market over the forecast period. Filtration methods technology of the point of entry water treatment systems market is projected to be valued at USD 1.51 billion by 2025. Advanced capacity, enhance efficiency, and economical pricing are expected to augment market growth by 2025.

Residential application of the point of entry water treatment systems market was valued at USD 2.01 billion in 2016. Large, multistory houses generally prefer the point of entry technology as it is more economical to install the device at the main water inlet than installing multiple water treatment systems. Non-residential segment accounted for 6.20 million units in 2016. POE water treatment systems have a larger penetration rate in European and North American countries primarily due to its affordable replacement costs and affordable pricing.



