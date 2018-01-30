Smart Thermostat Market, 2018-2023

DUBLIN, Jan. 30, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Smart Thermostat Market - Industry Trends, Opportunities and Forecasts to 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Smart Thermostat Market is projected to witness a compound annual growth rate of 22.23% to reach a total market size of US$4.478 billion by 2023, from US$1.642 billion in 2018.

The smart thermostat regulates heating and cooling operation in the residential and commercial building. The increasing popularity of smart homes and advantages offered by these like ease of use by cloud-based services and improved energy management by self-learning capabilities serves as some of the key factors augmenting the demand for smart thermostats.

Advanced sensor support like occupancy sensor, temperature sensor, and the need to control and manage these devices remotely using smartphones or other internet connected devices also provides ample growth opportunity for vendors of these thermostats over the forecast period.



Key Topics Covered:

1. Introduction

2. Research Methodology

3. Executive Summary

4. Market Dynamics

4.1. Segmentations

4.2. Drivers

4.3. Restraints

4.4. Opportunities

4.5. Supplier Outlook

4.6. Industry Outlook

4.7. Porter's 5 Forces Analysis

4.8. Industry Value Chain Analysis

5. Smart Thermostat Market Forecast by Technology (US$ billion)

5.1. Wi-Fi

5.2. ZigBee

5.3. NFC

5.4. Ethernet

5.5. Bluetooth

5.6. Others

6. Smart Thermostat Market Forecast by Application (US$ billion)

6.1. Residential

6.2. Commercial

6.3. Industrial

7. Smart Thermostat Market Forecast by Geography (US$ billion)

8. Competitive Intelligence

8.1. Investment Analysis

8.2. Recent Deals

8.3. Strategies of Key Players

9. Company Profiles

9.1. Google Nest

9.2. Ecobee

9.3. Honeywell International

9.4. Schneider Electric

9.5. Emerson Climate Technologies

9.6. Carrier Corporation

9.7. Allure Energy Inc.

9.8. Radio Thermostat Company of America

For more information about this report visit

https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/mvm2ml/smart_thermostat?w=5

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716