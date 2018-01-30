DUBLIN, Jan. 30, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Strapping Materials Market Analysis, By Materials (Steel, Polypropylene, Polyester), By Application (F&B, Industrial Logistics, Construction), By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2014 - 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global strapping materials market is expected to reach USD 7.5 billion by 2025, at a 5.8% CAGR during the forecast period

The advantage of recycling pretend by plastic strapping materials makes it a sustainable packaging substitute, which is expected to drive market growth over the coming years.

Polypropylene was the largest material segment in terms of revenue in 2016 and the trend is projected to continue with a CAGR of 6.2% over the forecast period. Its property of high elongation recovery is expected to boost market growth over the forecast period.

Plastic strapping is a durable alternative to conventional packaging materials namely glass, aluminum, and tin, which are used in the food and beverage industry. The flexibility of plastic allows manufacturers to customize shape, size, and any other specification as per the packaging requirement of a customer. Plastic strapping also helps save packaging space compared to conventional packaging. It also offers damage protection as it is compliant with cargo securement standards defined by regulatory bodies in developed economies of North America and Europe.

Demand for strapping materials will be driven by growth in industries such as food and beverages, industrial logistics and warehouse, and corrugated cardboard and paper in developed economies including U.S., Germany, and U.K.

Leading global players, such as Mosca GmbH, Cyklop International, and Strapack, Inc., have a significant presence in North America and European countries and are further working toward expanding their operations in Asia Pacific. As strapping materials are increasingly used in corrugated cardboard and paper, food and beverages, industrial logistics and warehousing, and building and construction industries owing to their niche characteristics, they are anticipated to offer growth opportunities to key market players over the forecast period.

Further Key Findings From the Report Suggest:

Polypropylene material segment is expected to clock the fastest growth rate in terms of revenue at a CAGR of 6.2% from 2017 to 2025. This growth rate can be attributed to its application in various end-use industries such as food and beverages, newspaper and graphics and industrial logistics and warehousing

Industrial logistics and warehouse was estimated to be the largest application segment due to different types of strapping materials used in this sector

The U.S. strapping materials market was valued at USD 968.0 million in 2016. The food and beverages application in U.S. is projected to witness the fastest growth over the forecast period owing to high demand from customers

Key players including MOSCA GmbH, Polychem Corporation, Signode Packaging Systems Corporation, and StraPack Inc. have a prominent presence in the global strapping materials market



Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1. Methodology and Scope

1.1. Research methodology

1.2. Research scope & assumptions



Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Market Snapshot



Chapter 3. Strapping Materials Market Variables, Trends, and Scope

3.1. Market segmentation & scope

3.2. Penetration & growth prospect mapping

3.3. Value chain analysis

3.4. Raw materials outlook

3.5. Regulatory framework

3.6. Market dynamics

3.7. Industry Analysis - Porter's

3.8. PESTEL Analysis



Chapter 4. Strapping Materials Market: Materials Estimates & Trend Analysis

4.1. Materials movement analysis & market share, 2016 & 2025

4.2. Steel

4.3. Polypropylene

4.4. Polyester



Chapter 5. Strapping Materials Market: Application Estimates & Trend Analysis

5.1. Application movement analysis & market share, 2016 & 2025

5.2. Food & Beverage

5.3. Industrial Logistics & Warehouse

5.4. Corrugated Cardboard & Paper

5.5. Newspaper & Graphics

5.6. Building & Construction



Chapter 6. Strapping materials Market: Regional Estimates & Trend Analysis



Chapter 7. Competitive Landscape



Chapter 8. Company Profiles



Cyklop International

Dynaric Inc.

Milan Ligocki UNIPACK

Mosca GmbH

Panorama Packaging Pvt. Ltd.

Plastofine Industries

Polychem Corporation

Signode Packaging Systems Corporation

Signor Polymers Pvt. Ltd.

StraPack Inc.

Titan Umreifungstechnik GmbH & Co. KG

The 3M Company

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/67n6cb/strapping?w=5





