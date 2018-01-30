Global $2.9 Bn Drug of Abuse Testing Services Market 2014-2017 & 2025

DUBLIN, Jan. 30, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Drug of Abuse Testing Services Market Analysis By Type (Alcohol, Cannabis, Cocaine, Opioids, Amphetamine, LSD), By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, MEA), And Segment Forecasts, 2014 - 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global drug of abuse testing services market is expected to reach USD 2.9 billion by 2025

Increase in demand for therapy for substance abuse is one of the crucial factors anticipated to boost the market. According to World Drug Report 2016, annually, treatments for drug abuse are accessible to only 17% of the total drug abusers. In North American, Eastern & Southeastern Europe, and Asia, opioid is one of the major drugs of concern.

According to World Drug Report 2016, 1 in every 20 people aged 15 to 64 consumed at least one drug in 2014. More than 29 million people who abuse drugs are estimated to suffer from drug-related disorders. There are 12 million people that abuse drugs, out of whom 14% are suffering from HIV. Cannabis and amphetamine are some of the highly abused drugs globally. Approximately 183 million people used cannabis in 2014. Stringent regulations for drug abuse testing at workplaces, such as Omnibus Transportation Employee Testing Act of 1991, etc., are expected to increase demand for screening kits over the forecast period.

Morbidity and mortality due to drug abuse are rising globally. One in every 4 deaths is attributed to tobacco, alcohol, and illicit drug consumption. The overdose of opioids results in adverse and serious health conditions. In the U.S., the nonmedical use of prescription opioids has considerably increased. According to statistics reported by National Institute of Drug Abuse, overdose of opioids results in more than 90 deaths every day in the U.S. The rise in prevalence of comorbidities associated with substance abuse, such as HIV and hepatitis C, have resulted in increase in demand for screening procedures. Furthermore, increase in the number of government initiatives to control illicit drugs and alcohol usage and rise in number of treatment alternatives are also driving the market.



Further Key Findings From the Report Suggest:

The global drug of abuse testing services market size was estimated at USD 1,465.4 million in 2016 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.1% from 2017 to 2025

Cannabis emerged as the largest drug type segment and the opioids segment is anticipated to witness fastest growth over the next 8 years

The North America region accounted for the largest market share in 2016 due to increased usage of medical marijuana, increased usage of investigational testing, and rise in number of toxicology laboratories.

Asia Pacific is anticipated to witness lucrative growth over the next decade due to increase in alcohol consumption and related disorders in this region

is anticipated to witness lucrative growth over the next decade due to increase in alcohol consumption and related disorders in this region The market is highly consolidated in the U.S., with Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings; Alere; United States Drug Testing Laboratories, Inc. (USDTL); Quest Diagnostics, Inc. holding 85% market share.

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1 Research Methodology

1.1 Information Procurement

1.1.1 Purchased database:

1.1.2 Internal database

1.2 Primary Research:

1.2.1 List of primary sources include:



Chapter 2 Executive Summary

2.1 Market Snapshot



Chapter 3 Drug of Abuse Testing Services Market Variables, Trends & Scope

3.1 Market Segmentation & Scope

3.1.1 Market driver analysis

3.1.1.1 Growing demand for drug of abuse treatment

3.1.1.1.1 Heat map analysis, by region, 2014

3.1.1.2 Stringent law mandating alcohol and drug testing

3.1.1.3 Growing drug related mortality and increasing government initiative

3.1.2 Market restraint analysis

3.1.2.1 Drug testing is considered as a violation of privacy rights in some countries

3.2 U.S. state-wise workplace alcohol and drug testing statues

3.3 Key Opportunity Prioritized

3.4 Drug of Abuse Testing Services Market - SWOT Analysis, by Factor (Political & Legal, Economic, and Technological)

3.5 Industry Analysis - Porter's



Chapter 4 Drug of Abuse Testing Services Market: Product Estimates & Trend Analysis

4.1 Drug of Abuse Testing Services Market: Product Movement Analysis

4.2 Alcohol

4.3 Marijuana

4.4 Opioid

4.5 Cocaine

4.6 LSD

4.7 Amphetamines



Chapter 5 Drug of Abuse Testing Services Market: Regional Estimates & Trend Analysis, by Drug Type



Chapter 6 Competitive Landscape



Lab Corps of America Holdings

Quest Diagnostics Inc.

United States Drug Testing Laboratories Inc. (USDTL)

ATI Inc.

Alere

LGC Limited

Randox Testing Services

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/7nxrwm/global_2_9_bn?w=5





