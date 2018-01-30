Global Water Metering Market Dataset 2017-2027 - Annual Investment in Water Metering Driven Primarily by Growth in the Higher Value AMI Segment

DUBLIN, Jan. 30, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Global Water Metering Market Dataset (2017 - 2027)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global water metering market currently represents $3.9 billion in annual investment. The market includes legacy metering, one-way communicating AMR meters, two-way communicating AMI meters, communications modules, commercial meters and industrial meters. Annual investment in water metering will grow to $6.2 billion by 2027, driven primarily by growth in the higher value AMI segment. This dataset of over 30,000 data points draws on primary research and a bottom-up analysis, covering 125 individual countries that comprise more than 98% of the global market.

This dataset was compiled from primary sources. These sources were compiled from each of the 125 countries in order to build a bottom-up analysis of the global market. This ensures that the data is not a top-down estimate, compiled on a regional or global basis, but rather a country-by-country and segment-by-segment analysis that provides a detailed and exhaustive picture of the global market.



Data Split by Segment



The data is broken down into three primary segments, including 18 total lines of data for each country:

Residential AMI meters

Residential AMR meters

Residential legacy meters

Commercial meters

Industrial meters

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/qwdqsq/global_water?w=5

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716