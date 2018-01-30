IPT Investigation Finds Anti-Semites and Hamas supporters in Google/YouTube Imams Symposium: Wiesenthal Center Dean Calls for its Cancellation

WASHINGTON, Jan. 30, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --A symposium sponsored by Google and YouTube scheduled for Wednesday in London features a roster of known Islamist militants, anti-Semites, Israel bashers and Islamists who approve of Sharia imposed "death by stoning," the Investigative Project on Terrorism (IPT) found in a detailed investigation.

Rabbi Marvin Hier, founder and Dean of the Simon Wiesenthal Center condemned Google and YouTube for providing "a worldwide forum for a group that includes anti Semites and bigots." He declared the tech giants'decision "irresponsible and beyond the pale" and called upon Google and YouTube "to immediately cancel the event."

The IPT investigation, led by Executive Director Steven Emerson, found that several of thespeakers scheduled to appear at the Imams Online Digital Summit displayed a virulent hatred for the Jewish state, support for Hamas during the 2014 Gaza War, and demonstrable anti-Semitism. Various posts on the Imams Online website repeat vicious Palestinian anti-Israel propagandaas well as calls for the use of violent "resistance"- a euphemism for terrorism against the Israelis.

All of theinformation gathered in the IPT investigation was derived from public sources including Google and YouTube. Google either did not bother to investigate its own sponsored speakersor its Islamist partner,Imams Online. Or it simply isn't concerned about providing a platform for virulent anti-Semitism and Islamism. In partnering with this unsavory group, Google is demonstrating what its detractors have insisted for years: it is an enabler of Islamic radicalism and extremism.