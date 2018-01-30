Boardriders, Inc. Issues Statement About CEO Pierre Agnes

HUNTINGTON BEACH, California, Jan. 30, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --Boardriders, Inc., today issued the following statement about Chief Executive Officer Pierre Agnes:

Early this morning our CEO, Pierre Agnes, did what he did many mornings and went fishing on his beloved boat to start his day. Later in the morning his boat was recovered on the beach near his hometown and Pierre has not been heard from since. The Boardriders family and entire surfing world are devastated by this news. Given the situation on the ground is still evolving, our statements today will be limited. We are concentrating on working with the local authorities on the search and rescue effort and supporting Pierre's family. Please keep Pierre and his family in your prayers. Thank you.

