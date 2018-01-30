United States Smart Grid Market 2017-2027 - Beyond AMI, Distribution Automation Presents the Largest Market Opportunity in the US

DUBLIN, Jan. 30, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --
The "United States Smart Grid: Market Forecast (2017 - 2027)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The United States has one of the most mature smart grid infrastructure markets in the world. Still, as of January 2017, only half of the US residential meter market is equipped with two-way communicating advanced metering infrastructure (AMI), leaving ample room for further growth. Beyond AMI, distribution automation (DA) presents the largest market opportunity in the US over the next decade.
The US experienced a jump in smart grid infrastructure investment at the start of the current decade. As part of the federal government's broader economic stimulus efforts after the financial crisis, the Smart Grid Investment Grant program (SGIG) led to nearly $8 billion in smart grid build out from 2010 to 2015, over half of which was directed to AMI deployments.
Several US states have also begun issuing requests for smart grid investment plans from investor-owned utilities (IOUs). With each state determining its own regulations, there is a wide variance of smart grid deployment progress across the country. Several of the country's largest IOUs have completed full AMI deployments, including Southern California Edison, Pacific Gas & Electric, Florida Power & Light, Oncor, and Georgia Power. Other utilities and other market segments have significant room for further growth.
Companies Mentioned
- ABB
- Aclara
- Ameren
- Cisco
- Dominion Power
- Duke Energy Florida
- Eaton
- Elster
- Eversource
- GE
- Honeywell
- Itron
- LADWP
- Landis+Gyr
- Niagara Mohawk
- Oracle
- PSEG
- Puget Sound Energy
- S&C
- Schneider
- SEL
- Sensus
- Siemens
- Silver Spring Networks
- Trilliant
- Xcel Energy
Key Topics Covered:
1. US Smart Grid Background
2. Market Forecast
3. Top Remaining AMI Opportunities
4. Awarded Deployments
5. Vendor Activity
