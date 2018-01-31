sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 31.01.2018 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 578 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

80,36 Euro		-0,24
-0,30 %
WKN: A1H81M ISIN: CH0126881561 Ticker-Symbol: SR9 
Aktie:
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
SMI
1-Jahres-Chart
SWISS RE AG Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
SWISS RE AG 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
80,16
80,48
30.01.
80,06
80,30
30.01.
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
SWISS RE AG
SWISS RE AG Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
SWISS RE AG80,36-0,30 %