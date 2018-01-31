UPM continues to grow in the release liner business

(UPM, Helsinki, 31 January 2018 at 08:30 EET) - As the world leader in label papers, UPM continues to grow in the attractive release liner segments to support its customers mainly in Europe and the Americas. Healthy growth is expected to continue in these markets based on general economic conditions, increase in labelling, packaging and e-commerce as well as growth in medical and hygiene products.

UPM expands its glassine and supercalendered kraft (SCK) paper manufacturing capacity by rebuilding a calender at UPM Jämsänkoski Mill in Finland. The additional capacity of approximately 40,000 tonnes/a will be available in Q4/2018. During the expansion, production at the mill will continue normally. UPM has also successfully developed UPM Kymi Mill's capability to produce one side coated products, which will affirm its production capacity levels.

In addition to the Jämsänkoski investment, UPM has decided to conduct a feasibility study on the conversion of the fine paper machine PM2 at Nordland Papier into release liner production. The study is planned to be completed during the first half of 2018.

"UPM Specialty Papers' markets are growing and with the possible machine conversion in Nordland in addition to Jämsänkoski's calender investment, we plan to be part of the growth. Our aim is to be the preferred partner for our customers and enable our customers' growth both regionally and globally," says Bernd Eikens, Executive Vice President of UPM Specialty Papers.

