Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - January 31, 2018) - Tudor Gold Corp. (TSXV: TUD) (FSE: TUC) (the "Company" or "Tudor Gold") is pleased to report the final results from its 2017 drill program on the Copper Belle zone of the Company's Treaty Creek property in north-western B.C.

Assays have now been received for all holes drilled in 2017. The final hole being reported on is CB-17-29. It was a step-out hole drilled which intersected various mineralized zones, including 94.5m of continuous mineralization grading 0.75 g/t gold from 84.5m to 179.0m depth. That zone included a higher-grade intercept of 76.5m grading 0.86 g/t gold from 99.5 to 176.0m. Hole CB-17-29 was a 806m hole collared adjacent to the west side of the Treaty Creek glacier where glacier melt-back has exposed new opportunities for exploration access.

Hole CB 17-29 was drilled on the same pad as CB-17-24. That pad is down-slope, and 166m south of the

CB-16-03 pad. Hole CB-16-03 graded 1.11 g/t Au over 58m from 88 to 146m; and 0.97 g/t Au over 122m from 304 to 426m.

Drill results for hole CB-17-29 are summarized in the table below:

Hole-ID From (m) To (m) Interval (m)* Au (g/t) Ag (g/t) Cu (%) CB-17-29 84.50 179.00 94.50 0.75 1.6 0.014 including 99.50 176.00 76.50 0.86 1.8 0.016 including 120.50 176.00 55.50 0.92 2.0 0.013

*True widths of the mineralization have not been determined.

Walter Storm, President and CEO, stated: "Hole 29 being reported in this news release concludes our 2017 drill campaign. The Copper Belle zone is now over a kilometre in length and is open in multiple directions. Total 2017 drilling was 13,722m with 26 of 27 holes providing excellent results, including:

94.5m of 0.75 g/t Au (CB-17-29) Incl. 76.5m of 0.86 g/t Gold

149.1m of 1.78 g/t Au (CB-17-26) Incl. 59.2m of 2.84 g/t Au

90.5m of 1.21 g/t Au (CB-17-12) Incl. 70.5m of 1.47 g/t Au

115.5m @ 1.31 g/t Au (CB-17-24) Incl. 39.0m of 2.38 g/t Au

176m of 0.80 g/t Au (CB-17-04) Incl. 28.5m of 1.07 g/t Au Incl. 10m of 2.9 g/t Au

369m of .69 g/t Au (CB-17-07) Incl. 43m of 1.81 g/t Au



For our third season on Treaty Creek our primary goals will focus on: 1. expanding our Copper Belle resource; 2. determining if we have a multiple deposit environment like Seabridge's KSM/Iron Cap mineralized systems; and 3. using all accumulated data to generate our first Preliminary Resource Estimate.

On the Copper Belle zone, we will continue with: step-out drilling to the NE where gold grades have been improving; additional step-out drilling in the central area around Hole 26; plus drilling southward from the Copper Belle discovery hole.

Exploration will also continue along the MT anomalous gap between Iron Cap and Copper Belle where two exposures identified in historical data reported very high-grade gold assays. The first at the Konkin zone with 1.2m of 870 g/t gold, and the AW zone, approximately 1.3 kms further south of Konkin, where float specimens ran up to 255 g/t gold.

Further exploration will take place on the GR2 project to enhance our understanding of that high-grade VMS zone. The final details of the 2018 exploration program will be released in due course."

The Copper Belle 2017 resource delineation program comprised 27 drill holes to depths below 700m (13,722m total) and step-outs of 50m where topography permitted. Drill holes were targeted oblique to the northwesterly plunge of the main mineralized zone. A block of delineated mineralization will form the basis for the Preliminary Resource Estimate. All drill holes were down-hole surveyed at 25m stations using a Reflex Multi-shot device.

The Company's 2016 magnetotelluric geophysical survey program ("MT Survey") was effectively utilized as a guide for the 2017 drill program. The MT Survey suggests that the mineralization continues to the southwest, toward the Iron Cap deposit of Seabridge Gold Inc. The MT Survey also suggests that the mineralized zone is open along strike and to depth. Tudor Gold's 2017 drill program was located five kilometres north of the Iron Cap deposit.

Drill hole samples were assayed by Activation Laboratories Ltd. in Kamloops, BC. Analytical accuracy and precision are monitored by the submission of blanks, certified standards and duplicate samples inserted at regular intervals into the sample stream by Tudor Gold personnel. Activation Laboratories quality system complies with the requirements for the International Standards ISO 17025: 2005.

The Qualified Person for the Treaty Creek results in this new release is James A. McCrea, P.Geo. for the purposes of National Instrument 43-101. He has read and approved the scientific and technical information that forms the basis for the disclosure contained in this news release.

About Tudor Gold

Tudor Gold is a precious and base metals explorer in British Columbia's Golden Triangle, an area which hosts multiple past-producing mines and several large world class deposits that are approaching potential development. The Company has a 60% interest in both the Electrum and Treaty Creek properties, and a 100% interest in the Mackie, Eskay North, Orion, Fairweather, Delta and the High North properties, all of which are located in the Golden Triangle area.

