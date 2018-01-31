CARSON, CA and LAS VEGAS, NV--(Marketwired - January 31, 2018) - Yield, consistency and quality are the key elements to successful commercial cannabis operations. For one of the nation's leading cannabis cultivators, GB Sciences, integrating Solis Tek (OTCQB: SLTK) HID digital lighting systems into their cultivation facility has helped them achieve record yields in their most recent grows.

"Building out a state-of-the-art facility was key to our cultivation strategy, and a large piece of that is making sure you have the right lighting solutions," said Kevin Kuethe, COO of GB Sciences. "The Solis Tek fixtures and lights have enabled us to put our plants on a nutritious 'light diet' that closely mimics sunlight, which has enabled us to increase yield. Our heaviest yields to date are from one of our most popular strains named Jenny Kush that yielded just over 2 grams per watt of finished, trimmed, cured product ready for retail sale."

Kuethe continued, "We currently have 4 bloom rooms in the facility, each of which is approximately 1500 square feet and contains 45 Solis Tek A1 complete lighting fixtures. The facility was built to produce the highest and most consistent quality medical-grade cannabis product for both medical and adult-use markets."

"Solis Tek's focus on science is what sets our lighting systems apart," said Alan Lien, president and co-founder of Solis Tek. "As the first company to market a light diet which most closely replicates the cycles of the sun as well as developing other key safety regulations in the industry, we understand the needs of commercial cultivation facilities. In the case of GB Sciences, their approach to cultivation is unparalleled and we are proud to be an important part of their cultivation strategy."

In a recent third-party study of the top five leading cannabis lighting systems, Solis Tek's A1 digital lighting fixture proved to have the best light energy and spectrum output, providing the highest intensity light spectrum to the canopy and floor, and a more consistent lighting footprint. The study found that Solis Tek High Intensity Discharge (HID) lights helped commercial growers avoid hotspots, creating a more even canopy, where no one plant grows taller and overshadows other plants. This helps cultivators - hobbyists and commercial growers alike - create the best environment to increase yield.

About GB Sciences, Inc.

GB Sciences, Inc. is a diverse cannabis company, focused on standardized cultivation and production methods; as well as biopharmaceutical research and development. The Company's goal is creating safe, standardized, pharmaceutical-grade, cannabinoid therapies that target a variety of medical conditions.

To learn more about GB Sciences, Inc., go to: http://gbsciences.com.

About Solis Tek

Solis Tek Inc, parent company of wholly owned subsidiaries Solis Tek Digital Lighting and Zelda Horticulture, is a vertically integrated technology innovator, developer, manufacturer and distributor focused on bringing products and solutions to commercial cannabis growers in both the medical and recreational space in legal markets across the U.S. For nearly a decade, growers have used Solis Tek's lighting solutions to increase yield, lower costs and grow better to maximize their return on investment. In late 2017, Solis Tek introduced Zelda Horticulture, a nutrient line with all-natural ingredients. The Company's customers include retail stores, distributors and commercial growers in the United States and abroad. For more information, please visit our website, http://www.solis-tek.com.

