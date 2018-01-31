sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 31.01.2018 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 577 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

6,46 Euro		+0,115
+1,81 %
WKN: A2DW8Z ISIN: LU1673108939 Ticker-Symbol: AT1 
Aktie:
Branche
Immobilien
Aktienmarkt
Prime Standard
SDAX
DAX International Mid 100
1-Jahres-Chart
AROUNDTOWN SA Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
AROUNDTOWN SA 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
6,481
6,484
17:16
6,48
6,485
17:16
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
AROUNDTOWN SA
AROUNDTOWN SA Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
AROUNDTOWN SA6,46+1,81 %