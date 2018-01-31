Update on Proposed Name Change, Continued Investment in LottoGopher.com and Formation of Advisory Board

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - January 31, 2018) - LottoGopher Holdings Inc. (CSE: LOTO) (OTCQB: LTTGF) (FSE: 2LG) ("LottoGopher" or the "Company") today announced its intent to complete a change of business transaction pursuant to the policies of the Canadian Exchange and become an investment issuer company focused on investments in cryptocurrency, blockchain technology, and the cannabis sector, including LottoGopher.com.

Pursuant to the proposed investment policy, the primary investment targets will be assets from the above mentioned sectors that have a clear path to being public in a short time frame from investment. The investment activities may be passive or LottoGopher may take an active role in the business of companies in which it has equity positions through the provision of strategic advice, board representation and/or other means.

"We feel that being in a position to capture the gains available with the evolution of the internet in blockchain and potential emerging global applications, along with this unique bull market in cannabis, will benefit our shareholders immensely. We believe that creating a vehicle to invest in these early stage companies that most investors aren't given access to will be highly attractive for our shareholders," commented James Morel, CEO of LottoGopher Holdings Inc. "This new company would allow investors to get exposure to both the cannabis and blockchain space."

Change of Name

The company intends to complete a change of name to reflect its role as an investment issuer in the blockchain and cannabis sectors.

Existing Business

The company intends to focus on continuing to build its flagship investment in LottoGopher, where it is implementing blockchain technology to address the $80B US lottery marketplace with the LottoGopher.com online platform.

Forming of Advisory Team

In addition, the company is currently building a strategically connected advisory team with knowledge in both the blockchain and cannabis spaces. Announcements will be made over the coming weeks.

Conditions to completion of the change of business

Completion of the Company's change of business to become an investment issuer will be subject to a number of conditions, including but not limited to, Canadian Securities Exchange approval and shareholder approval. The Company's proposed change of business will also require additional financing and identification of specific investments. The Company will provide additional information concerning its plans once it is available.

About LottoGopher

LottoGopher is a lottery messenger service that allows users to easily order and manage their state lottery tickets online using a debit or credit card. By allowing individuals to choose their numbers and safely order tickets for the official lottery drawings in California, LottoGopher makes it simple for users to keep track of their tickets and winnings. With LottoGopher, individuals can either play alone with a single ticket or create and join online public and private groups to pool winnings from California lotteries, including Mega Millions, Powerball and SuperLotto Plus. LottoGopher offers memberships that allow California residents to order multiple tickets from various lotteries. LottoGopher also enables users to stay up to date on the latest drawings, track their tickets and collect winnings. Members have exclusive access to expert player strategies, jackpot alerts, lottery news, lucky number pickers and winners' financial resources.

