VAL-D'OR, QUEBEC -- (Marketwired) -- 01/31/18 -- Cartier Resources Inc. (TSX VENTURE: ECR) ("Cartier") is pleased to announce the results of the first drill hole from its 13-drill-hole, 7,814 m drill program on the Fenton property, located 50 km southwest of Chapais and 50 km north of Osisko's Windfall Lake gold deposit in the heart of the Urban-Barry's belt.

Drill hole 1354-17-13 intersected two gold zones (FIGURE): the Fenton Zone returned 7.0 g/t Au over 1.0 m included within 0.5 g/t Au over 35.2 m whereas the Dyke Zone, situated 100 m north of the Fenton Zone returned 8.1 g/t Au over 2.0 m and 7.4 g/t Au over 2.0 m included within 3.8 g/t Au over 11.0 m and also within 2.1 g/t Au over 25.0 m.

---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Drill Hole From (m) To (m) Length (m) Au (g/t) Gold Zone ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- 1354-17-13 191.0 216.0 25.0 2.1 Dyke ------------------------------------------------------------------ including 191.0 202.0 11.0 3.8 ------------------------------------------------------------------ including 195.0 197.0 2.0 8.1 ------------------------------------------------------------------ including 200.0 202.0 2.0 7.4 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- 343.7 378.9 35.2 0.5 Fenton ------------------------------------------------------------------ including 343.7 344.7 1.0 7.0 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Lengths are expressed along drill core axis. The true thickness was not determined.

The Fenton gold zone has a range of historical intersections with grades ranging from 1.7 to 4.0 g / t Au over lengths ranging from 24.8 to 52.0 m with richer subsections grading from 6.4 to 24.5 g / t Au over lengths of 2.6 to 7.6 m (FIGURE).

The two gold-bearing zones are similar in terms of geometry and composition. Mineralization, situated within sheared basalts, consists of pyrite and/or disseminated to semi-massive pyrrhotite with associated alteration minerals such as silica, sericite and calcite. The drill program was completed in December 2017 and all other assay results are pending.

"To date, ten holes intersected the Dyke Zone. The results confirm the gold-bearing potential of the zone" commented Philippe Cloutier, President and CEO of Cartier adding, "The Dyke Zone has been tested down to a depth of 200 m. The proximity of both gold-bearing zones increases the overall potential of the property".

SOQUEM is the project manager. The property is wholly owned by SOQUEM and Cartier has an option to acquire, under certain conditions, a 50% interest of the property.

SOQUEM, a subsidiary of Ressources Quebec, is a leading player in mineral exploration in Quebec. Its mission is to explore, discover and develop mining properties in Quebec. SOQUEM has participated in more than 350 exploration projects and contributed to major discoveries of gold, diamonds, lithium and other minerals.

Quality Assurance / Quality Control

The scientific and/or technical information presented in this press release has been reviewed and approved by Mr. Gaetan Lavalliere, P. Geo., Ph. D. and Vice President for Cartier Resources. Mr. Lavalliere is a qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101.

