POWERHOUSE ENERGY GROUP PLC - Issue of Equity

31 January 2018

PowerHouse Energy Group plc

("PowerHouse' or the "Company')

Issue of Equity

PowerHouse Energy Group plc (AIM: PHE), the UK technology company pioneering hydrogen production from waste plastic and used tyres, announces that it has issued 280,430,920 ordinary shares of 0.5p each ("Ordinary Shares') for the final settlement of the Hillgrove Investments Pty. Ltd. ("Hillgrove') Convertible Note in accordance with the announcement dated 15 February 2017. These Ordinary Shares were not issued at the time as they were subject to a lock-in. The Company has now issued and placed out 215,686,275 of those Ordinary Shares (the "Placing Shares'), through its broker, Turner Pope Investments (TPI) Ltd ("TPI'), with a variety of private and institutional investors.

Hillgrove has, in accordance with its obligations under the terms of the conversion agreement, now released the debenture it held over the IP and assets of the Company, which PowerHouse now holds free and clear of any encumbrances. As part of that agreement, Hillgrove had voluntarilyagreed to a "lock in' of the Ordinary Shares due to it and the postponement of the allotment of Ordinary Shares due to it until 14 February 2018.

The Ordinary Shares were placed by TPI at a price of 0.51p and raised approximately £1m for Hillgrove net of fees and commissions. Hillgrove has agreed with the Company that the balance of 64,744,645 Ordinary Shares due to it in settlement of the Convertible Note will remain under the Company's control for a period of 6 months from the date of this announcement.

Application is being made for the admission of 280,430,920 new Ordinary Shares to trading on AIM and it is expected that this will occur on or around 6 February 2018. These shares will rank pari passu in all respects with the Company's existing issued Ordinary Shares.

Subsequent to the issue of the new Ordinary Shares, the Company will have 1,417,302,934 Ordinary Shares in issue.

PowerHouse has no shares in Treasury, therefore this figure may be used by Shareholders, from Admission, as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change in their interest in, the share capital of the Company under the FCA's Disclosure and Transparency Rules.

