sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 31.01.2018 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 577 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

2,878 Euro		-0,021
-0,72 %
WKN: A0LCRN ISIN: ES0124244E34 Ticker-Symbol: CMAB 
Aktie:
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
IBEX-35
1-Jahres-Chart
MAPFRE SA Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
MAPFRE SA 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
2,827
2,882
21:01
2,835
2,861
21:01
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
MAPFRE SA
MAPFRE SA Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
MAPFRE SA2,878-0,72 %