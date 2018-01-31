Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - January 31, 2018) - RT Minerals Corp. (TSXV: RTM) (OTC Pink: RTMFF) (the "Company") announces that pursuant to its news release dated October 25, 2017, the Company has exercised its option to acquire 100% interest in the Golden Reed Mine property located near Wawa, Ontario for consideration of a final option payment of 1,000,000 common shares of the Company which are subject to a four month hold period expiring June 1, 2018. The Vendor retains a 2% net smelter royalty of which 1% can be purchased at any time for $1,000,000.

ABOUT RT MINERALS CORP.

RT Minerals Corp. is a junior resource company engaged in the acquisition, exploration and evaluation of primarily gold and diamond properties in Canada. The Company's principal mineral properties include the 100% optioned Norwalk and Dill River gold properties that are respectively contiguous to the southern and eastern borders of Red Pine Exploration Inc.'s Wawa Gold Project near Wawa, Ontario; the 100% owned Golden Reed Mine gold property that is staked within Red Pine's Wawa Gold Project; the 100% owned Ballard Lake diamond and gold property located ~50 km ENE of Wawa, Ontario; and the 100% owned Dog Lake gold property located ~59 km NE of Wawa, Ontario.

The Company's common shares are listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol "RTM" and on the OTC Pink Market under the symbol "RTMFF" with DTC eligibility for trading in the United States.

