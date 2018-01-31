Northern Horizon Capital AS as the management company of Baltic Horizon Fund (the Fund) has approved a cash distribution in the amount representing 1.81% (rounded) of the weighted average net asset value of the Fund in Q4 2017 (including year-end valuations) to its unitholders. This equals to approx. EUR 1.78 million in total and EUR 0.023 per unit based on 2017 year-end total number of units outstanding. Detailed information about the 2017 4th quarter results will be available in the Q4 2017 interim report (unaudited consolidated) to be published on week 7 this year.



Payments will be distributed from the Fund on 19th February 2018. Unitholders entitled to receive distributions will be determined according to a unitholders list as of 15th of February 2018 end of business day in T2S settlement system (Record date).



Additional information:



Tarmo Karotam Baltic Horizon Fund manager E-mail tarmo.karotam@nh-cap.com www.baltichorizon.com



The Fund is a registered contractual public closed-end real estate fund that is managed by Alternative Investment Fund Manager license holder Northern Horizon Capital AS.



