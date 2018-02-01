sprite-preloader
01.02.2018 | 06:02
Sekisui Specialty Chemicals Announces Regional Price Increase

DALLAS, Feb. 1, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --Sekisui Specialty Chemicals announced today that it will increase the price of Selvol Polyvinyl Alcohol, Selvol Ultiloc, Selvol Ultalux and Selvol Premiol up to $250/mT as shown in the chart below. Sekisui is committed to providing our customers with quality product meeting their needs; however, raw material prices have rapidly escalated to near all-time highs, necessitating an increase to help recover as product margins are not sustainable in the current environment.This increase will take effect March 1st, 2018, or as contracts and agreements allow.

Sekisui Chemical Group

Region

Price Increase

US

Up to $200/mT

EMEA

Up to €200/mT

LA/MX

Up to $200/mT

Asia

Up to $250/mT

Customers should contact their local Sekisui sales representative for more details.

Sekisui Specialty Chemicals' primary product is Selvol, a line of high performance polyvinyl alcohol polymers and copolymers used in paper, adhesive, packaging, construction, personal care, and many other specialty formulations. Sekisui Specialty Chemicals is a subsidiary of the Sekisui Chemical Group, a multibillion dollar, global company that delivers a wide range of products and services to enrich people's lives. The company is comprised of core businesses and technologies in housing, social infrastructure, and chemical solutions. For more information, visit www.sekisui-sc.com/

CONTACT: Neha Verma, media@sekisui-sc.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/370717/Sekisui_Logo.jpg


© 2018 PR Newswire