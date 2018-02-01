Dassault Systèmes officially launches the 3DEXPERIENCE Marketplace, its online ecosystem for industrial services and content providers

Fifty digital manufacturers with more than 500 machines and 30 million components from 600 suppliers will help businesses leverage new ways to innovate

With the 3DEXPERIENCE Marketplace, Dassault Systèmes brings to the industrial world an online trading platform as disruptive as the first retail marketplace

Dassault Systèmes (Paris:DSY) (Euronext Paris: #13065, DSY.PA) announced that it has officially launched the 3DEXPERIENCE Marketplace, its online ecosystem where today's business innovators will be able to collaborate and transact with other industrials and service providers.

The cloud-based marketplace is a new trading platform for digital design, engineering and manufacturing transactions, with ambition to transform the industrial world in the same way that the world's largest online consumer marketplace has transformed legacy retail, and mobility providers have transformed the transportation sector.

Businesses seeking to identify new manufacturing service providers including 3D printing insert specific components within their design environment, or manage their ecosystem of selected service providers and in-house resources, now have access to on-demand manufacturing and intelligent part sourcing services. These will streamline collaborations and overall innovation processes.

As of today, the 3DEXPERIENCE Marketplace already features 50 digital manufacturers with more than 500 machines and 30 million components from 600 suppliers all recognized experts in their domains. It will allow them to iterate on design and manufacturing specifications, ensure that a part or product can be manufactured, and reduce risk and errors. It will also manage all aspects of a transaction between buyer and seller such as payments, currencies and billing, and provide a record of each transaction for full traceability.

"Today's Industry Renaissance extends beyond digitalization to the emergence of new players and new categories of solutions, processes and services that prioritize sustainable innovation over productivity," said Bernard Charlès, Vice Chairman CEO, Dassault Systèmes. "Based on the 3DEXPERIENCE platform that pioneered the category of business experience platform in 2012, the 3DEXPERIENCE Marketplace transforms the supply chain into a value chain: a single, virtual, social enterprise, pioneering a new way to do business, innovate, and create value in industry. Online platforms and marketplaces have already transformed retail, transportation and hospitality services. Get ready-the industrial world is next."

