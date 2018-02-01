Dow Jones received a payment from EQS/DGAP to publish this press release.

DGAP-Media / 2018-02-01 / 07:00 *Press Release* Munich, January 31, 2018 *Gigaset is growing again matching expectations entirely* _Gigaset AG presents preliminary, unaudited figures for fiscal year 2017_ · *Group sales in 2017 plus 3.9 % at EUR 293.3 million* · *Positive EBITDA growth of 4.4 % to EUR 26.1 million* · *Performing slightly better than guidance for EBITDA planned between EUR 15 million and EUR 25 million* · *Operational strategy with focus on new product fields and diversification confirmeD* Gigaset AG (ISIN: DE0005156004), an international communications technology company, today publishes its preliminary unaudited figures for the financial year 2017. All key performance indicators have been matched thus proving the success of the operational strategy of focusing on new product areas and diversification. Accordingly, Gigaset AG was able to increase its total revenue in the financial year 2017 by 3.9 % or EUR 11.4 million to EUR 293.3 million (2016: EUR 281.9 million) and thus matching the sales target of an increase in the lower double-digit million Euro range. While the market situation in the core business with cordless telephones remained challenging, the business units Mobile Devices and Business Customers in particular contributed to the increased revenue. The result from core business before depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) increased by 4.4 % to EUR 26.1 million in 2017, slightly above the company's own guidance of EUR 15 million to EUR 25 million. "We fundamentally reorganized the company during the last two years. Our new operational strategy with focus on new growth areas such as Mobile Devices and other areas for which we have already set the course is paying off. Since years, Gigaset has been growing again for the first time", says Klaus Weßing, CEO of Gigaset AG. "We want to continue to grow sustainably in the future. In addition to the established product fields, we see considerable potential in our growth areas and new topics with which we will expand our existing portfolio. We will invest more in those areas and accordingly expand the digitization in the company and our solution offerings. We see digitization as a great opportunity to continue inspiring our customers with sustainable and individual premium communication solutions." The audited annual financial statements and the annual report for 2017 will be published by Gigaset AG on April 30, 2018. End of Media Release Issuer: Gigaset AG Key word(s): Enterprise 2018-02-01 Dissemination of a Press Release, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de Language: English Company: Gigaset AG Bernhard-Wicki-Straße 5 80636 München Germany Phone: +89 444456 - 866 Fax: +89 444456 - 930 E-mail: info@gigaset.com Internet: www.gigaset.com ISIN: DE0005156004 WKN: 515600 Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange End of News DGAP Media 650343 2018-02-01

