TomTom Telematics has launched a new product line-up to enable faster, more efficient, fleet management.

The Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) solution, WEBFLEET, has been completely rebuilt and includes brand new features and a fresh, more intuitive user experience that includes advancedcustomisation capabilitiesThe revamped software is enhancedwhen coupled with the new range of TomTom PRO driver terminals. Together they help provide more effective job dispatch, while delivering market-leading routing, navigation and traffic information.

"We have drawn upon more than 18 years' fleet management expertise to develop our next generation products, incorporating feedback from our 49,000-strong global customer base," said Thomas Schmidt, Managing Director TomTom Telematics.

"The simple and clean WEBFLEET interface offers a superior user experience and new architecture enables quicker development of core features. It also facilitates faster development and deployment of connected partner applications, enabling the technology to adapt and evolve according to customers' needs."

One of the newly enhanced features enables managers to pre-plan specific routes in New WEBFLEET using an increased range of criteria to help ensure drivers follow specified routes, or avoid certain locations. These routes can then be sent directly to drivers via the new TomTom PRO 5350/7350 driver terminals. This is particularly valuable for industries where drivers are required to follow pre-defined routes, such as waste management, or for avoiding accident hotspots.

WEBFLEET maps and reports can be more extensively customised to suit individual preferences, delivering fleet insights faster. The interface has also been optimised for tablets, meaning WEBFLEET offers greater support for flexible working, accessible now on any screen, anywhere.

New WEBFLEET is available to all TomTom Telematics customers across 60 countries, in 13 languages. The new TomTom PRO driver terminals are now available throughout Europe, Australia, New Zealand and South Africa. In April, they will be available in the U.S., Canada, Chile and Mexico.

TomTom Telematics is a Business Unit of TomTom dedicated to fleet management, vehicle telematics and connected car services. WEBFLEET is a Software-as-a-Service solution, used by small to large businesses to improve vehicle performance, save fuel, support drivers and increase overall fleet efficiency. In addition, TomTom Telematics provides services for the insurance, rental and leasing industries, car importers and companies that address businesses as well as consumers.

TomTom Telematics is one of the world's leading telematics solution providers with more than 785,000 subscriptions worldwide. The company services drivers in more than 60 countries, giving them the industry's strongest local support network and widest range of sector-specific third party applications and integrations. Our customers benefit every day from the high standards of confidentiality, integrity and availability of our ISO/IEC 27001:2013 certified service, re-audited in November 2017.

About TomTom

TomTom created the easy-to-use navigation device, one of the most influential inventions of all time. Since then, we have grown from a start-up, into a global technology company.

We design and develop innovative navigation products, software and services, that power hundreds of millions of applications across the globe. This includes industry-leading location-based and mapmaking technologies, embedded automotive navigation solutions; personal navigation devices and apps, and the most advanced telematics fleet management and connected car services.

Combining our own R&D expertise with business and technology partnerships, we continue to shape the future, leading the way with autonomous driving, smart mobility and smarter cities.

Headquartered in Amsterdam with offices in 37 countries, we offer advanced digital maps that cover 142 countries, and our hyper-detailed and real-time TomTom Traffic information service reaches more than five billion people in 69 countries.

