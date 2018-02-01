Asiakastieto Group Oyj: Change in Asiakastieto Group's Executive Team

ASIAKASTIETO GROUP PLC, STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE 1 FEBFUARY 2018 AT 9.00 A.M. EET

Change in Asiakastieto Group's Executive Team

Terhi Kauppi, M.Sc. (Econ), will leave her position as CFO of Asiakastieto Group Oyj. Terhi Kauppi will continue in her duties until 9 May 2018 after which she will pursue new challenges outside Asiakastieto Group. Recruitment of new CFO has been already started and the selection will be communicated separately.

"I wish to thank Terhi Kauppi for her good work and significant contribution in our company", says Asiakastieto Group's CEO Jukka Ruuska.

For further information:

Jukka Ruuska, CEO

Asiakastieto Group Plc

tel. +358 10 270 7111

Distribution:

NASDAQ OMX Helsinki Ltd

major media

investors.asiakastieto.fi

Asiakastieto Group is one of the leading Finnish providers of business and consumer information services. The Group's products and services are primarily used for risk management, finance and administration, decision-making and sales and marketing purposes. At the end of 2016, the Group had around 19 000 clients, of which 11 000 were contractual clients. The Group serves several industries, the largest ones including finance and banking as well as wholesale and retail sectors and expert service companies. In 2016, the Group's net sales were EUR 49,2 million and it had 170 employees at the end of 2016. Asiakastieto Group is listed on Nasdaq Helsinki with the ticker ATG1V. More information about Asiakastieto Group is available at www.asiakastieto.fi.

