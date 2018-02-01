Vilnius, Lithuania, 2018-02-01 09:00 CET (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The retail turnover (including VAT) of the Apranga Group amounted to EUR 17.8 million in January 2018, and decreased by 1.0% compared to January 2017.



In January 2018 the retail turnover of Apranga Group in Lithuania decreased by 2.4% year-to-year, in Latvia decreased by 0.2% and in Estonia increased by 2.7%.



Currently Apranga Group operates the chain of 182 stores covering an area of 84.3 thousand sq. m. Stores area increased by 0.8% during the year.



Rimantas Perveneckas Apranga Group Director General +370 5 2390801