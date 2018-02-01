Invitation to our full-year results 2017

01/02/2018

Swiss Life will release its full-year results 2017 on Tuesday, 27 February 2018 at 07:00 CET.

Patrick Frost, Group CEO, and Thomas Buess, Group CFO, will host a conference call at 09:00 CET for investors and analysts to present the company's results followed by a question and answer session.

To enter the conference call, please use the telephone numbers listed below.

Lines will be open 10 minutes before the event starts.



Europe: +41 (0) 58 310 50 00 UK: +44 (0) 207 107 06 13 USA: +1 (1) 631 570 56 13

The event will be broadcast (live on our website: https://78449.choruscall.com/dataconf/productusers/swisslifeeng/mediaframe/22003/indexr.html) (Audio Webcast). A repeat will be available after the event.





