Invitation to our full-year results 2017
01/02/2018
Dear All
Swiss Life will release its full-year results 2017 on Tuesday, 27 February 2018 at 07:00 CET.
Patrick Frost, Group CEO, and Thomas Buess, Group CFO, will host a conference call at 09:00 CET for investors and analysts to present the company's results followed by a question and answer session.
To enter the conference call, please use the telephone numbers listed below.
Lines will be open 10 minutes before the event starts.
Europe:
+41 (0) 58 310 50 00
UK:
+44 (0) 207 107 06 13
USA:
+1 (1) 631 570 56 13
The event will be broadcast (live on our website: https://78449.choruscall.com/dataconf/productusers/swisslifeeng/mediaframe/22003/indexr.html) (Audio Webcast). A repeat will be available after the event.
Best regards
Swiss Life
Investor Relations
(Investor.relations@swisslife.ch: mailto:Investor.relations@swisslife.ch)
+41 43 284 52 76
(www.swisslife.com: http://www.swisslife.com/)