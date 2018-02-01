sprite-preloader
PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

FIDESSA GROUP PLC - Total Voting Rights

PR Newswire
London, February 1

1st February 2018

Fidessa group plc

Total Voting Rights

In conformity with DTR 5.6.1 of the FCA's Disclosure and Transparency Rules ("DTR') Fidessa group plc ("Fidessa') would like to notify the market of the following:

As at 31st January 2018, the issued share capital of Fidessa consisted of 38,724,234 ordinary shares of 10p each with voting rights each admitted to trading. There were no shares held in treasury.

The above figure (38,724,234) may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, Fidessa under the DTR.

Classification of regulated information: Total number of voting rights and capital

LEI number: 213800691ANM6EZWOH75


© 2018 PR Newswire