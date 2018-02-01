Rothco strengthens Accenture's capabilities in Ireland and bolsters Accenture Interactive's creative credentials

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) has completed its acquisition ofRothco, a full-service creative agency. Located in Dublin, Rothco boosts Accenture Ireland's creative capabilities and those of Accenture Interactive as an experience agency across Europe.

The acquisition, previously announced on December 14, has completed regulatory approval in Ireland. Financial terms have not been disclosed.

Rothco is an international award-winning creative agency that strategically plans, designs and produces powerful communications campaigns across Europe for iconic brands. Founded in 1995, Rothco consists of more than 150 strategic, creative, technology, design, project management and production professionals

Anatoly Roytman, Accenture Interactive's Europe, Africa and Latin America lead, commented: "Today, we completed a significant and exciting addition to our culture of cultures and strengthened our credentials as an experience agency. By joining the Accenture Interactive family, Rothco will help us create the human-centered brand experiences that our clients seek."

Alastair Blair, country managing director of Accenture in Ireland, added: "We look forward to welcoming the team at Rothco into the Accenture family. Our clients stand to benefit greatly from this unique combination as, together, we can help them create and deliver the best experiences for their customers."

Patrick Hickey, Rothco CEO, said: "We're excited to start our journey as part of Accenture Interactive. We are eager to help continue the tremendous momentum that Accenture Interactive has built in creating a new agency model."

Completing the acquisition of Rothco is the latest demonstration of Accenture's continued investment in innovation, and its commitment to growing its creative talent in Ireland. It follows the official opening of The Dock last year, Accenture's global multi-disciplinary research and incubation hub, and the Fjord Dublin studio.

The additional capabilities in Ireland complement and expand Accenture Interactive's presence in the UK and Ireland, and strengthen its creative capabilities. Accenture Interactive plans to scale Rothco's creative and brand marketing capabilities across Europe.

About Accenture

Accenture is a leading global professional services company, providing a broad range of services and solutions in strategy, consulting, digital, technology and operations. Combining unmatched experience and specialized skills across more than 40 industries and all business functions underpinned by the world's largest delivery network Accenture works at the intersection of business and technology to help clients improve their performance and create sustainable value for their stakeholders. With approximately 435,000 people serving clients in more than 120 countries, Accenture drives innovation to improve the way the world works and lives. Visit us at www.accenture.com.

Accenture Interactive helps the world's leading brands transform their customer experiences across the entire customer journey. Through our connected offerings in design, marketing, content and commerce, we create new ways to win in today's experience-led economy. Accenture Interactive is ranked the world's largest digital agency in the latest Ad Age Agency Report. To learn more, follow us @accentureACTIVE and visit www.accentureinteractive.com.

